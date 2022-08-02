McCoy masters Limited Late Models at Lavonia Speedway

Alan James King, 46, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul King, Sr. and Leona of Durant, MS; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Fannie Lou Mason of Dahlonega, GA. Alan is survived by his son, Andrew Paul King, Braselton, GA; mother, Versie Mason Cornatzer, Buford, GA; father, Paul King, Jr. (Gail), Lavonia, GA; brother, Alex King (Julie), Hoschton, GA; sisters, Angie McElvery (Bill), Gillsville, GA; Anita Phillips (Scotty), Winder, GA; Amanda King, Loganville, GA.; and girlfriend, Laura Owen, Athens, GA. Affectionately Known as “BUG” by his siblings and nieces and nephews, Alan loved the outdoors and sports. He was a fan of all of the Georgia teams, especially the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and of course, the University of Georgia. Alan’s most enjoyable times were spent with his son, Drew. He enjoyed grilling and he loved growing unique plants. He also loved listening to country music and classic rock stations. He was a technician with A T & T. We are so grateful to have the ability to gather all of those dear to Alan. We invite you to a Celebration of the Life he lived to the fullest on August 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. Bring your precious stories and memories to share.

