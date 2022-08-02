McCoy masters Limited Late Models at Lavonia Speedway

Read on accesswdun.com
Marilyn Pat Sailors
Mrs. Marilyn Pat Webb Sailors, age 79 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Brian Evans will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 and 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Larry Lee Fowler
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Larry Lee Fowler, age 42, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Thursday, August 4, 2022. Mr. Fowler was born in Albany, Georgia the son of the late Joe Fowler and Mary Alice McDonald Bullock of Jefferson, he was self-employed in the Tree Cutting Business.
Nick Ryan Kluksdahl
Mr. Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mr. Kluksdahl was born in Kazakhstan and was adopted along with 3 of his sisters. He was a construction worker for LeClair Construction. Nick was a believer in Christ and was passionate about protecting the rights of children and animals. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Dora Ivey Sumner
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
John C. Cody
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. John C. Cody, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mr. Cody was born in Jefferson, Georgia a son of the late William and Myra Williamson Cody. In addition to his parents John is preceded by his wife Joan Underwood Cody, son, Greg Beck, brother, Joseph and sisters Mary and Marie.
Penny Faye Wynn Umberhandt
Mrs. Penny Faye Wynn Umberhandt, age 62 of Park Street, Toccoa passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Nathan and Cora Martin Wynn, she was born July 11, 1960 in Carrolton, Georgia having lived most of her life in Toccoa. She was employed with Luftex and a member of Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Alan James King
Alan James King, 46, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul King, Sr. and Leona of Durant, MS; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Fannie Lou Mason of Dahlonega, GA. Alan is survived by his son, Andrew Paul King, Braselton, GA; mother, Versie Mason Cornatzer, Buford, GA; father, Paul King, Jr. (Gail), Lavonia, GA; brother, Alex King (Julie), Hoschton, GA; sisters, Angie McElvery (Bill), Gillsville, GA; Anita Phillips (Scotty), Winder, GA; Amanda King, Loganville, GA.; and girlfriend, Laura Owen, Athens, GA. Affectionately Known as “BUG” by his siblings and nieces and nephews, Alan loved the outdoors and sports. He was a fan of all of the Georgia teams, especially the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and of course, the University of Georgia. Alan’s most enjoyable times were spent with his son, Drew. He enjoyed grilling and he loved growing unique plants. He also loved listening to country music and classic rock stations. He was a technician with A T & T. We are so grateful to have the ability to gather all of those dear to Alan. We invite you to a Celebration of the Life he lived to the fullest on August 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. Bring your precious stories and memories to share.
Timothy Charles Barrett
Timothy Charles Barrett, age 63, of Gainesville entered rest Wednesday August 3, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton with his family by his side. Timothy, Tim to his friends, Bubba to his family was born on July 4, 1959 in Gainesville, Georgia. Tim spent all of 63 of his years in and around the Gainesville area and thus had the privilege of making so very many friends, who were always such an important part of his life. He worked at Gainesville Tire which is known now as Community Tire and Auto. He attended Free Chapel Worship Center.
Wanda Sue "Lil Sue" Barrett
Wanda Sue Barrett “Lil Sue” age 66, entered into eternal rest on August 3, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Hospital. Sue was the daughter of the late Barbra Norton of Nicholson. She is preceded in death by brothers Ricky Jones and Mike Jones. She is survived by her husband...
Ralston two shots off the cut line as 2nd round of Korn Ferry Utah event begins
FARMINGTON, Utah — Gainesville’s Spencer Ralston will tee off at 4:20 p.m. Friday (Georgia time) in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at the 6,916-yard Oakridge Country Club course. He sits eight shots off the lead at even par after Thursday's opening round and...
Smith’s Soda Shop Recognized By Cleveland Council On 75th Anniversary
(Cleveland)- One of Cleveland’s oldest family-run businesses was recognized by the Cleveland City Council Monday. Smith’s Soda Shop was established in 1947 by Lee Smith and was located on the square in Cleveland. Smith had a new building constructed at the current location on Highway 129 north in 1970.
Record in sight for Rabun’s WR Gibson
One of Georgia’s oldest and most impressive state records is under threat this season, and it has been a well-kept secret. Jaden Gibson, a Rabun County senior wide receiver, needs 1,304 receiving yards to break Stan Rome’s record of 4,477 yards set from 1971 to 1973. Gibson had more than 1,800 yards receiving last season.
Gegee Ann Cook
Gegee Ann Cook, age 70, of Winder passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Survivors include her son Steve Alan Cook; daughter Mary Daniel and husband Johnny all of Winder; sister Betty Sue Carr and late husband Robert of FL; grandchildren Rebecca, Halie and Grayson; great grandson Easton; nephew Michael Carr and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Thelma Barber Cook and nephew Bobby Carr. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, August 8, 2022 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Russell Harbin will be officiating. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Gegee loved her family and will be missed. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Weekend means Elvis, First Friday bluegrass & barbeque
This weekend will have a musical theme along with some good eating. The Clayton Merchants and Business Association First Friday Fest returns on Aug. 5 with Scott Low performing at The Rock House in downtown Clayton. On Friday and Saturday, the 25th Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival will be going...
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs, Coca-Cola Release Commemorative National Title Bottle
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart had a new bottle of Coke with him to kickoff the 2022 season. The Bulldogs kickoff the season early next month, but open their practices for the season Thursday. The new Coke bottle celebrates the Dawgs’ 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Nick Saban and Alabama.
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
