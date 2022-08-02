Report ranks GF County ramp poor condition

Read on knoxradio.com
KNOX News Radio
GF P & Z tweaks sign ordinance
The Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a few changes to the off-premise sign ordinance. The P & Z decided to remove the cap on the number of billboards that can be located along South Washington. The current code allows 9 billboards from DeMers Avenue to the city’s extra-territorial zone limit south of Merrifield Road. Right now there are eight signs – with another application pending.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE LANE AND WALKWAYS AT SOUTH WASHINGTON ST. ON MONDAY
Motorists and pedestrians should be aware of lane/walkway closures in Grand Forks starting on Monday, August 8, on South Washington Street, near the 2300 block, just North of 24th Ave South. Outside traffic lanes and the pedestrian underpass under the roadway will be closed. The closure is needed to complete...
trfradio.com
Another Theft Reported from Rural TRF
Another theft reported from north of the college in Thief River Falls. The caller told sheriff’s deputies a Bostitch air compressor on wheels was among the items taken. Police responded to the 17 thousand block of 190th street just before 12:30pm Tuesday.
KNOX News Radio
GF County sets stage for bond sale
The Grand Forks County Board has set the wheels in motion to sell bonds this fall to pay for a planned correctional center expansion project and upgraded juvenile detention facility. The commission O-K’d a series of resolutions this week ranging from a lack of protests to providing for the public...
KNOX News Radio
Former Grafton lawmaker dies
A former state senator from Grafton has died in St. Paul, Minnesota. Harvey Tallackson was 97. Tallackson was born May 15th, 1925, in Grafton. Tallackson served 32 years in the state Senate, elected as a Democrat. He also served as Senate Appropriations Committee chairman from 1987 to 1993. Funeral services...
KNOX News Radio
Altru Rehabilitation Hospital adds beds
The Altru Rehabilitation Hospital has grown in size with the completion of an expansion project at 4500 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. Altru and Alabama based Encompass Health finalized a joint venture agreement to operate the unit in June of last year. The rehabilitation hospital first opened with 23 beds and is now up to 37. The goal is 40 by fall.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
KNOX News Radio
Murder charge filed in May death of GF man
A murder charge has been filed in the May death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Police say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh of Grand Forks has been charged with Class AA felony murder in connection with Elgert’s body being found in a Grand Forks residence on May 24th. On...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD searching for suspect who allegedly entered residence
Grand Forks Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly entered a residence on the city’s north end today (Thu). Police received a report that a residence was entered. A police official says “a significant number of officers” responded to the call. The residence was searched, but...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
trfradio.com
TRF Man Charged For Trying To Steal a TV
A Thief River Falls man has been charged after allegedly trying to steal a Television from a business. Police were called to Walmart just after 3pm Tuesday on a report someone attempted to steal a TV. 55 year old Armando Gonzalez has been charged with theft. He is currently in...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 30, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mindy Lynn Kloos, 32, of Bemidji, 3rd-Degree DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Cole Robert Johnston, 33, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with an alcohol concentration over .10. Bryant Keith Cormier, 30, of Houston, Texas, for...
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
KNOX News Radio
UND picked 7th in MVFC poll
After falling one game short of the playoffs last season, North Dakota was picked seventh in the annual preseason poll conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Fighting Hawks also had five players selected to the Preseason All-MVFC Team. North Dakota...
