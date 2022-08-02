Statesville police investigating deaths of two men found inside motel room

GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO