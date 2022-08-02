Statesville police investigating deaths of two men found inside motel room

Read on statesville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in custody after wreck, deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say
LOWELL, N.C. — Police swarmed a busy intersection in Lowell Thursday night after a multi-vehicle crash and deadly shooting, Gaston County police said. Channel 9 got to the scene and saw crime scene tape wrapped around some vehicles in the middle of the intersection at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive.
WBTV
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses. We're On Your Side Tonight with the dangers of walking around Charlotte. Police responding to increasing number of car break-ins Updated: 10 hours ago. Police say one way to prevent the break-ins is to take valuables out of vehicles with you.
Man found dead in Gastonia home, homicide investigation underway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on […]
Asheboro man charged with assault after calls to deputies report female victim ‘covered in blood’
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital, and a man accused of assaulting her faces multiple charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On July 25, Randolph County deputies responded to Oakland Avenue in Asheboro, when they were told about a reported possible burglary in progress. While on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
WBTV
Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cold case no more: Grand jury indicts pair of men suspected in 1992 double murder
It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, there had been no charges or hope for justice for the families of the victims. Until now. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Thursday...
Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davidson County man charged with strangling woman
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman man charged with shooting that damaged house, vehicle
A Troutman man was charged after shots were fired at a house and vehicle late last week. Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, of Scotsman Drive, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, injury to real property and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $2,500. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Iredell County District Court on Sept. 6.
WBTV
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heroin, meth seized during Caldwell County traffic stop, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 10 grams of heroin and a gram of methamphetamine inside a woman’s car during a traffic stop in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 35-year-old Amber Harris of Morganton was pulled over on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir around 11 a.m. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police: Ice Cream Shop Fire Intentionally Set
GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
WBTV
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
WBTV
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was arrested after leading troopers on a chase in Pineville Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 9:45 p.m., a trooper saw a car going 30 mph above the speed limit, with fake tags and no insurance. Troopers said the...
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
Comments / 0