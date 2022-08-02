ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygZoz_0h1olCfp00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said.

McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car.

At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched the vehicle, and found the drug inside a chewing tobacco pouch.

McClain told police he had a gun in the car, but did not claim ownership and did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

In all, the former Crimson Tide linebacker faces three charges: second-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

A second passenger in the car also faces second-degree possession of marijuana charges.

This marks the second time that McClain has been charged relating to weapons and drugs. He was arrested in 2017 and faced another second-degree possession of marijuana charge in addition to carrying a pistol without a permit.

McClain was also arrested for fighting in Decatur, Ala., in 2011.

On the field, McClain was a key piece in the early stages of the Alabama football dynasty under head coach Nick Saban.

McClain arrived at the school in the 2007 season and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship following the 2009 season. He was named to the All-SEC first-team twice and won the Butkus Award during the title campaign.

Oakland selected McClain with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and released him in 2013 after some off-field issues.

Baltimore signed the linebacker, but he didn't play a down for the team, claiming he would retire even though he signed a one-year, $700,000 contract.

Dallas acquired McClain in a trade with Baltimore in which the Cowboys sent the Ravens a sixth-round draft selection.

He played two seasons in Dallas, appearing in 24 games, and though the Cowboys wanted to sign him again, McClain was suspended by the NFL for violating its drugs policy and he never saw the field after the 2015 season.

( h/t WAFF-TV in Huntsville )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 29

u.s. is the best!!
2d ago

these inner city kids that get breaks scholarships free rides don't know how to take advantage of a good thing and use it correctly

Reply(16)
10
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Cowboys#Police Department
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Yardbarker

Disband the Miami Dolphins

That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Saints Wide Receiver Hit With 6-Game Suspension

The New Orleans Saints learned this Tuesday that one of their wide receivers will be forced to miss the first six games of the 2022 season. That player is second-year wide receiver Kawaan Baker. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Baker is being suspended for the first six games of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
568
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy