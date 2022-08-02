ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Three ideal Bucks lineups for the 2022-23 season

With the NBA season less than three months away, it’s only right for analysts nationwide to begin projecting this year's starting lineups for every NBA team. Here, we take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks, which have begun to complete their training camp roster ahead of the new basketball campaign.
thecomeback.com

Milwaukee Brewers make shocking roster decision for former star pitcher

At one time, pitcher Dinelson Lamet was viewed as one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. However, after the San Diego Padres traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for star reliever Josh Hader ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Lamet is now out of the big leagues entirely.
