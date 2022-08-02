Official Images Of The PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”

Read on sneakernews.com
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
The Nike Air Max 90 Returns In A Fresh Grey And Blue Mix
Despite debuting 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 remains one of the most popular products currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of greys and blues. Color-blocking deviates from the model’s inaugural style, with mudguards, quarter panels and base layers opting for varying shades of grey. TPU components and swooshes at the profiles deviate in contrasting blues that won’t seem out of place in either a summer or fall sneaker rotation. Air Max units underfoot don’t indulge in any eye-catching tone, but their surrounding cassette does. Lastly, waffle-patterned tread bring down some of the blue colors found up-top, creating an equal balance between the sneaker’s two titular hues.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”
With a recent preview of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 footwear collection going live on SNKRS, official images of said drops are beginning to emerge via the brand’s official images. This includes the PSG Jordan 5 Low, the J Balvin Jordan 2, and more, but on the more “GR” front is this white/grey pairing on the Air Jordan 12 dubbed the “Stealth”.
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Release Postponed To October
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” which released earlier this year in WMNS Exclusive sizing, produced excitement even amongst the brand’s male demographic. And while much of this audience was barred from enjoying said colorway, they’ll at least be able to indulge in its upcoming sequel: the “Black Canvas.”
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
Air Jordan 7 SE “Cherrywood” Set For December 17th Release
Compared to the Air Force 1’s 40th, the Air Jordan 7‘s 30th Anniversary has been off to a relatively slow start. But with reveals slowly propping up one after another, it’s clear Jordan Brand was simply saving the best for the latter half of the year: the “best” being the return of the “Citrus” as well as the debut of a number of new styles, one of which — the “Cherrywood” — celebrates the beloved “Bordeaux” colorway.
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Release Date Revealed: Photos
A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all the United States. They have come through with some amazing Air Jordan collaborations over the last few years, and the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3, have all been part of their repertoire. Soon, they will be dropping an Air Jordan 4, and now, the Air Jordan 12 is about to join their fleet.
The Nike Dunk Low “Foam Finger” Is #1
The Nike Dunk Low has accomplished a lot over the last 37 years, with an upcoming “Foam Finger” colorway for kids seemingly nodding to the pair’s sports-related origins. Although the color palette isn’t new to the Swoosh’s lineup of products, the green suede and blue leather that appear across the upper are accompanied by a detail that hadn’t appeared on the Air Jordan 1 Low-reminiscent silhouette: all-over foam finger print. Everything from the toe box to the leather right below the collar is covered in the “#1”-donning sports event-accessory; red, gold, blue and green flair animates the graphic, injecting more personality to the already-eye-catching ensemble that takes over the kid’s Nike Dunk. A baseball-like logo replaces traditional branding on the sock-liners, while rope laces deliver yet another on-theme modification to the sneakers. Lastly, the “Foam Finger” Dunks feature semi-translucent, icy blue outsoles, a design cue popular among summer-ready footwear.
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
This Kids Nike Dunk Low Is Covered In Tiger Stripes
Nike has gone to great lengths to accommodate much of their younger audience, gradually increasing the output of kids’ exclusive releases. And joining this catalog is yet another take on the Dunk Low, this pair extremely playful with its use of tiger stripes. Comparisons to Tigger, Winnie the Pooh’s...
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Phantom And Coconut Milk Add A Lifestyle Look To The Nike Air Max 90
Whether you rely on Nike’s in-house team, or prefer to build your own pair on Nike By You, the Air Max 90 will never be short on options. This Fall/Winter 2022 season has plenty of new colorways on the ledger for a release, with irresistible choices like this Phantom/Coconut Milk pair keeping the silhouette top of mind.
