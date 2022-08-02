Body of 20-year-old man found at Florida Gulf Coast University parking garage

Courtesy of: FGCU Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man’s body was found near the entrance of a garage at Florida Gulf Coast University early Tuesday morning.

FGCU Police responded to South Village Housing shortly before 4 a.m., where the body of a 20-year-old man was found.

The man was not a current student or employee, and there is no threat to the university community.

A death investigation is currently being conducted. Witnesses are being interviewed, and security camera footage of the parking lot is being reviewed.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, according to FGCU Police.

Count on NBC2 to bring you more information as soon as it is released.