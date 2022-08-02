FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO