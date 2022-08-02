Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Related
Natchez Democrat
L.A. White
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for L. A. White, 90, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating. Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
Willie Yearby
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby, 72, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the St. Thomas Baptist Church in Levee Heights Addition, Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Leon Dixon will officiate and burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Natchez Democrat
Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
Natchez Democrat
‘A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE;’ Police Jury member Yearby remembered for being outspoken
VIDALIA, La. — When Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby ran for Concordia Parish Police Juror in District 2 in 2020, his campaign slogan was, “A voice for the people,” said his daughter, Carrie Schiele. “He took that seriously. He was that voice,” she said. Yearby,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
Natchez Democrat
Frederick David Taylor
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Frederick David Taylor, 58, of Natchez, MS, who died July 23, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at New Hope The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5,...
Natchez Democrat
Mary Scott Mayberry
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Scott Mayberry, 99, of Natchez, who died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
When transparency is tarnished
On Tuesday, July 19, The Natchez Democrat published an article “Woman with a knife shot during interaction with Natchez police.”. According to that article, several police officers responded to a suicide call, whereas a woman had a knife. At some point, during her interaction with the officers, she was shot. Our Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry declined to name the officer involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Police Jury member Yearby, ‘A strong voice on the board,’ dies at 72
VIDALIA, La. — Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby, 72, who was an active member of the Concordia Parish Police Jury in Ward 2, has died. Ward 4-A Police Juror Genesia Allen said she was shocked to learn Yearby had succumbed to an illness. Yearby missed the last police jury meeting in July but was present before that.
Natchez Democrat
Claudia Mae Washington
NATCHEZ – Services for Claudia Mae Washington, 95, of Los Angeles, CA formerly of Natchez, MS who died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA will be at St. Paul AME Church in Natchez, MS on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at noon. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Locating E-911 at police department makes even more sense now
The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors met last week to discuss among other things a new location of the E-911 dispatch center. The city and county merged dispatching operations in 2018. That was a good decision then for the best use of taxpayer dollars and safety of city and county residents, and it’s the best decision now.
Natchez Democrat
America’s Got Talent stars, Drive-by Truckers and more to appear at Natchez Balloon Festival 2022
NATCHEZ — It’s a happy coincidence that one of the bands scheduled to appear in the music lineup for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent and was showered with golden confetti. The Natchez Balloon Festival has announced the music line-up for 2022,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez receives $750K in federal funding to improve air service
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. One of the communities that were awarded was Natchez, Miss. […]
Natchez Democrat
James Brooks
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rev. James Brooks will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Forrest Aid Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Michelle Brooks, Sr. officiating. A visitation will be Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the church from 5 until 7 p.m.
Deputies searching for 3 Concordia Parish inmate escapees
On Monday, August 1, 2022, around 1:30 AM, three pre-trial inmates walked away from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, La.
Official: Suspect identified in last week’s bomb threats at Mississippi colleges and universities
A suspect has been identified in the case of at least 12 bomb threats made Thursday at several Mississippi colleges and universities, a state official told the Clarion Ledger on Monday. Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Natchez was one of the dozen Mississippi universities that was threatened on...
Natchez Democrat
Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility
FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”
Natchez Democrat
River monster: Man hauls in 104 pound catfish near Natchez using ‘family secret’ bait
NATCHEZ — Brookhaven resident Christopher Halley drove an hour to Natchez on Saturday. He purchased bait from Jo Bob’s Bait Shop on John R. Junkin Drive. He launched his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk on the Mississippi River for a day of trotlining. Then he hauled in a 104-pound...
listenupyall.com
Federal grant coming to help ensure Natchez-Adams County gets airline service
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Natchez-Adams County is receiving a $750,000 federal grant that’s considered essential to bringing regular air-passenger service to the community after decades without a commercial airline. Southern Airways executive Mark Cestari said the government subsidy is needed to guarantee the airline makes money as it initiates...
Natchez Democrat
Carolyn Beatrice Furr
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Carolyn Beatrice Furr, 96, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez were held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Burial followed at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home. Mrs. Furr was born Dec. 30, 1925,...
Comments / 0