In mid-February, as speculation ran rampant about which PGA Tour players might be bound for the new Saudi-backed league, reports emerged that Bryson DeChambeau had been offered a nine-figure deal to jump ship. The No Laying Up podcast revealed that he had told fellow players that he was leaving the tour in January and again in February. DeChambeau denied that on social media on Feb. 14, calling the reports "inaccurate." A week later, after the Fire Pit Collective released its story on Phil Mickelson in which he called the Saudis "scary mother******s," DeChambeau released another statement signaling his intent to stay on the PGA Tour...with a caveat:

