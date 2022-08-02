ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
The Guardian

Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
Golf Digest

When did Bryson DeChambeau know he was going to LIV Golf? Lawsuit raises question

In mid-February, as speculation ran rampant about which PGA Tour players might be bound for the new Saudi-backed league, reports emerged that Bryson DeChambeau had been offered a nine-figure deal to jump ship. The No Laying Up podcast revealed that he had told fellow players that he was leaving the tour in January and again in February. DeChambeau denied that on social media on Feb. 14, calling the reports "inaccurate." A week later, after the Fire Pit Collective released its story on Phil Mickelson in which he called the Saudis "scary mother******s," DeChambeau released another statement signaling his intent to stay on the PGA Tour...with a caveat:
Golf Digest

Kiva Dunes Golf Course

Currently ranked among our top 10 best courses in Alabama, Kiva Dunes was designed by 1976 U.S. Open champion Jerry Pate. Perched on the exposed Fort Morgan Peninsula in Gulf Shores, this links-style course has an ever-present wind, numerous deep-faced bunkers and undulating greens. This longtime Q-school host lost many trees in a storm a few years back, which has only enhanced its links qualities.
Golf.com

‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit

Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
