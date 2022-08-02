ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Car Going Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 16

Jonathan Smith Sr.
2d ago

The Earnhardt family are good people! There is a documentary on Pettys, Allison's, Earnhardts, on you tube. It's pretty good! They all came together and helped each other through hard times. The Earnhardts and Allison's still work together today.

Reply
4
Kill Putin
22h ago

The last NASCAR race me, my family and maybe 50 of my friends watched on TV had Dale Jr. racing in it! We were done with NASCAR after that! That’s been AWHILE!! 👎

Reply
2
Mama4paws
2d ago

Dale you just gave me something to look forward to.. Thanks.

Reply
7
Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move?

Bubba Wallace cut off a portion of the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday but didn't receive a penalty. It was a far different outcome from a year ago when he made a similar move and got penalized. The post Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanBuzz

Kyle Busch Wishes NASCAR’s “Big Three” Would Make a Comeback, But Here’s Why Those Days Are Over

From 2017-2019, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. dominated the NASCAR Cup Series. Known as the “Big Three,” the trio combined to win 51 of 108 Cup races. Truex won the Cup title in 2017, Kyle Busch won in 2019, and Harvick placed third in the standings all three years. Save for Joey Logano (who won the championship in 2018) and Denny Hamlin, no other drivers were really even in the conversation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Racing News

RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)

For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racetrack#Nascar World Reacts#Coca Cola#Sun Drop#Athletic
Racing News

Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
BROOKLYN, MI
Sportscasting

Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course

Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84

Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
592K+
Followers
70K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy