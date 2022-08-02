Keenan Allen Trolls Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

Read on thespun.com
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News
Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview
Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts
This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
Russell Wilson Reacts To Brutal Broncos Injury News
This Tuesday, a nightmarish situation unfolded out at Denver Broncos' practice. Two Broncos offensive players - starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and fourth-string running back Damarea Crockett - suffered season-ending injuries. An awful development, especially for this time of year. Russell Wilson had already begun developing a strong connection with...
Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
