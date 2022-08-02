ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
New Haven, CT
Football
New Haven, CT
College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
New Haven, CT
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Haven, CT
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football History#Yale University#Ivy League#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Yale Harvard#Mit#Tigers
The Spun

Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football

A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
saturdaytradition.com

Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report

Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Six college football teams favored in every regular season game

It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Toughest September Schedule

College football fans are eager for the 2022 season to begin. Some, however, might see their favorite school's hopes quickly evaporate because of a brutal schedule. September offers multiple marquee matchups both within and outside of conference play. While that's great news for fans, it means some prominent schools could stumble out of the gate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment

One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon. Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Kentucky and UCF were considered...
EUGENE, OR
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy