5-star QB Dante Moore named one of biggest commitments of the summer

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

From a birds’ eye view, the Oregon Ducks have had a relatively quiet summer on the recruiting trail. When you look at schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, and Oklahoma, the number of recruits that they’ve brought in over the past couple of months has dwarfed the Ducks.

However, there’s one commitment that Oregon has gotten that should make all of that wash out of the window. Earlier this summer, the Ducks landed 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 1 ranked QB prospect in school history.

Not only is Moore the highest-rated QB to ever commit to Oregon, but he is also in the conversation to become the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class. When looking at the biggest commitments that took place in the month of July, On3 couldn’t help but highlight Moore going off of the board.

Dante Moore is about relationships. His circle is tight. It came down to who he connected with best, and that was Kenny Dillingham at Oregon. LSU made a run. Michigan was involved. Notre Dame and Texas A&M were schools on the list, but Oregon had been in a good spot longer than Moore let on to the public. The connection with Dillingham went back to a visit to Florida State last summer, and it helped Dan Lanning land the five-star quarterback. This was a fun race to track because Moore said so little, and there was a lot of misinformation out there.

With Dan Lanning’s first year at the helm in Eugene, there are going to be a ton of storylines to watch over the coming months. However, Oregon fans will always have in their back pocket the fact that next season, they will be able to see a young stud come into the program and start to get his feet wet. Whether or not he starts as a freshman is a different topic of conversation, but it’s clear early on that the Ducks have already made a big splash in the recruiting world.

IN THIS ARTICLE
