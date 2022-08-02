ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Department of Agriculture Invests $13 Million for the Future of Sustainable Farming

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtvMJ_0h1okGAW00
Photo by Andrea Candraja

By Adam Capotorto

To improve soil and water quality, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is investing in our farmers to lead the way to a more fertile future.

According to a recent release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Secretary Russell Redding has announced the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. Tax credits through Pennsylvania's innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, the Chesapeake Bay Program, or Conservation Excellence Grants.

"Farmers have led the way, investing heavily in cleaner water and productive soil to sustain us in the future," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

"REAP tax credits are just one of many ways Pennsylvania invests in our farmers' efforts to grow a sustainable farm economy to feed our future."

The department is accepting applications for REAP tax credits from agricultural producers who implement best management practices or purchase equipment to reduce nutrients and sediment runoff. Department plans include enhancing soil and improving the quality of Pennsylvania's waterways. The fourth year of increased funding and expanded eligibility for the program under the PA Farm Bill. Farmers may receive up to $250,000 in any seven-year timeframe, and spouses filling together can use REAP Tax Credits.

Examples of funded projects include no-till planting and precision ag equipment, waste storage facilities, conservation plans, and Nutrient Management Plans. Measures that limit runoff from high animal-traffic areas like barnyards and cover crops and riparian stream buffers that prevent erosion and keep nutrients out of streams are also REAP-eligible practices.

Farmers may receive REAP tax credits of 50 to 75 percent of the project's eligible out-of-pocket costs. Farmers who operate on a watershed with an EPA-mandated Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) can receive REAP tax credits of 90 percent of out-of-pocket costs for some projects.

REAP applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Baseline eligibility includes compliance with the PA Clean Streams Law and the Pennsylvania Nutrient and Odor Management Law.

Private investors may act as project sponsors by providing capital in exchange for tax credits, which allows farmers to receive funds quicker and increases lenders' confidence. Any individual or business subject to taxation by Pennsylvania through personal income tax, corporate net income tax, the bank shares tax, or others is eligible to participate in REAP.

Since the program began in 2007, REAP has awarded $129 million in tax credits to more than 8,000 projects. Improvements from these projects have kept more than six million pounds of nitrogen, 275,000 pounds of phosphorus, and 275,000 tons of sediment out of Pennsylvania streams and rivers and the waterways they feed. Private investments in REAP have also contributed to projects worth $350 million.

For more information about REAP, including the 2022-23 application packet, program guidelines, and sponsorship process, available at agriculture.pa.gov.

For information about State Conservation Commission programs, the PA Farm Bill, and investments to support Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022

The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farmers#Timef
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WITF

EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states

Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
WETM 18 News

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body cameras and use of force policies were […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
Pocono Update

Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Tax Rebate Up To $1,657.50

Pennsylvanians who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving a larger rebate than anticipated. Under the recently signed Act 54, Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 are eligible to receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. Act 54 uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will fund the one-time bonus rebates. A qualifying claimant could receive a rebate of up to $1,657.50, up from a previous maximum of $975.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
11K+
Followers
500
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy