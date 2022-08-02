Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 07:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN FRANKLIN, SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, EASTERN PERRY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated most of the rain has come to an end, but flooding continues across the western portion of the county. Water was observed over Route 14 and Route 184 in multiple locations in the Christopher and Mulkeytown areas. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Valier, Tamaroa, North City, Buckner, Waltonville, Dowell, Freeman Spur and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, De Witt, Douglas, Fulton, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; De Witt; Douglas; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog continues from I-57 westward in central IL. Expect visibility below one quarter mile at times and rapid changes in visibility over short distances, leading to potentially hazardous travel conditions. Visibility will gradually improve after 8 AM. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Menard, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern Christian County in central Illinois Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athens, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Illiopolis, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Mount Auburn, Cornland, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 87 and 111. Interstate 72 between mile markers 82 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
