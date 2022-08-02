ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend reconsidering outside agency funding process

Each year prior to the budget being finalized, outside agencies go before the Great Bend City Council requesting funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The Great Bend Public Library, Golden Belt Humane Society, Barton County Fair and Great Bend Economic Development are just a few of the entities asking for funding based on their services they provide the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend

From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Unusual outages limit electricity in Kiowa County

Electrical outages in Greensburg on July 19 and 27 were uncomfortable but explainable, and resolved fairly quickly, but another electrical outage that covered much of Kiowa County over the weekend was a bit harder to explain, or understand. “Our electric crew was working to replace a pole on South Maple...
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced

The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Commerce closed at railroad crossing Tuesday in Hays

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction

The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area

The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend

Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

