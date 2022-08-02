From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.

