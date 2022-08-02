Read on greatbendpost.com
Reif ready to serve northern Barton County as new commissioner
No local race in the 2022 primary election featured more candidates than the Barton County Commission, District 1 race. With Kirby Krier not seeking reelection, five and then four candidates had their hats in the ring on Election Day. Hoisington's Duane Reif thanked voters after edging out Linda Moeder for the job.
🎙City Edition: Shawna Schafer & Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer and Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Aug. 3, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend reconsidering outside agency funding process
Each year prior to the budget being finalized, outside agencies go before the Great Bend City Council requesting funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The Great Bend Public Library, Golden Belt Humane Society, Barton County Fair and Great Bend Economic Development are just a few of the entities asking for funding based on their services they provide the city.
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
kiowacountysignal.com
Unusual outages limit electricity in Kiowa County
Electrical outages in Greensburg on July 19 and 27 were uncomfortable but explainable, and resolved fairly quickly, but another electrical outage that covered much of Kiowa County over the weekend was a bit harder to explain, or understand. “Our electric crew was working to replace a pole on South Maple...
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT —An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. In a statement on the city's web site, the community shared about an act of kindness "that is stunning."
Commerce closed at railroad crossing Tuesday in Hays
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction
The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
Great Bend intersection construction should be done before school
While there are a few walkthroughs to be done yet, the resurfacing project on Broadway Avenue in Great Bend is essentially complete. The reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection still has work to be done but should be complete before students come back to school. The two...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
🎹 It's 5:30 on a Saturday: UWCK fundraiser kickoff sold out for Saturday
Dinner, drinks, and dueling pianos. The United Way of Central Kansas fundraiser kickoff this weekend, featuring the Colorado Keys, is officially sold out. After missing the fundraising goal of $275,000 last year, UWCK Executive Director Charell Owings hopes Saturday's event is a harbinger of good things to come. "We're really...
Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area
The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
With turnover in mind, Great Bend PD operating with ‘plus one’
The newest hired police officer for the Great Bend Police Department was introduced to the Great Bend City Council Monday night. The department is designed for 33 full-time commissioned police officers, but Chief Steve Haulmark said he was given the authority to hire one officer more than the allotted manpower.
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
