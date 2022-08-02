Online survey seeks public input on desired traits for new police chief

Read on www.cbs19news.com
wina.com
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves
The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
cbs19news
First of two public listening sessions coming up on Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials will be attending a pair of virtual listening sessions this month as part of its Climate Action Plan. The first of these listening sessions will take place Thursday, beginning at 12 p.m. According to a release, these sessions aim to provide a space...
cbs19news
Mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is now available at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority's Ivy Material Utilization Center. The business is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road. The cost is $30 a ton. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Rio Road Corridor Plan endorsed by Albemarle supervisors
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors heard about potential traffic improvements along the busy Rio Corridor on Wednesday. The corner of Rio Road and Hillsdale Drive could potentially look a lot different if a roundabout is put in to replace the two, closely-spaced traffic lights.
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
cbs19news
Louisa supervisors approve solar power generation ordinance amendments
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Regulations concerning solar power generation facilities have changed in Louisa County. On Monday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to these regulations. There was a public hearing during which the amendments were discussed and adopted. According to a release, they are designed...
cbs19news
Play Putt Putt with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the community can play a game of mini-golf with a police officer later this month. The Albemarle County Police Foundation says its Putt Putt with the Police event will take place Aug. 17 at the Putt Putt Fun Center on Rio Road.
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
cbs19news
Vouchers to dispose of tires to be available
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents who have unwanted tires may soon pick up vouchers to do so without the normal tipping fee. The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee are getting ready to distribute free vouchers for a Tire Amnesty Recycling event. According...
breezejmu.org
Newly released prisoners aided by local reentry program
Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., rain or shine, former state inmates trek downtown and up to the Water Street Parking Deck’s highest level. It’s lined with two rows of vendors directly across from one another, each bringing a different service with the same goal: To ease the transition of formerly incarcerated people’s reentry into society.
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
timesvirginian.com
Schools return Monday with ACHS construction ongoing
If it doesn’t feel like yesterday when the Class of 2022 held its graduation ceremony at Liberty University, it sure feels like the day before yesterday. Summer break has flown by and yet another school year is beckoning. With the new school year comes the ongoing expansion and renovation work occurring at Appomattox County High School, a process that was updated at Thursday’s meeting of the Appomattox County School Board.
cbs19news
Addressing the digital divide and older adults
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson Area Board of Aging wants to hear from community members about seniors and technology. JABA has recently launched an online survey asking about the digital divide for older adults. The organization says it is working on building out its supports and services for...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
cbs19news
Exhibit reflects on 2017 torch march and rally
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new exhibit is marking the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. The Virginia Holocaust Museum says the There's Just Us exhibit is now on display through the end of the year. Alec R. Hosterman, a photographer and associated professor...
