Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records

cbs17
1 arrested in Rocky Mount shooting that left victim driving to the hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced Thursday that one person was arrested in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. The shooting victim, identified as Carlos Garrett, 43, drove himself to the hospital after suffering the gunshot wound to the back Wednesday.
cbs17
2 teens among trio busted after police chase Jeep, find marijuana and gun in Rocky Mount, officials say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a chase Wednesday led to marijuana and a gun being seized, Rocky Mount police said. The incident began near the Cokey Road Apartments after there were “recent complaints of criminal activity,” Rocky Mount police said in a news release.
wfmynews2.com
1 deputy dead, 2 injured; suspect dead in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Three North Carolina sheriff's deputies were shot Monday morning south of Goldsboro, leaving one dead and two injured, authorities said. According to Wayne County Government, the deputies responded to the home on Arrington Bridge Road and were shot by the person inside. Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38,...
cbs17
Woman rams car into north Raleigh home during dispute with juveniles, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to a north Raleigh neighborhood Thursday night after a woman rammed her car into a house at least twice, police said. Police said a woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors and then smashed her car into the front door of a house in the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive.
WITN
‘They protect us’: Memorial held for Wayne Co. deputy who died as a result of Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “They protect us. They’re in our area.” That’s what one Wayne County resident says about supporting the deputies injured or killed in Monday’s standoff. Dave Chartier is showing his support through a bouquet of flowers placed at a memorial outside...
cbs17
Wreath-laying honors Raleigh officer who died 27 years ago in line of duty
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers on the anniversary of her death. Officer Denise Holden died in a car accident August 4, 1995 while responding to a call and she was honored with a wreath laying ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Raleigh Police Memorial display.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements for Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman announced
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive. Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a...
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Wayne sheriff: 'Nothing to indicate' man would be hostile before he shot 3 deputies, killing 1
Dudley, N.C. — Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said Wednesday that his deputies had "nothing to indicate" that a man who they were serving an involuntary commitment order would become hostile. However, Jourdan Hamilton's criminal record paints a different picture. Hamilton, who authorities say shot three deputies on...
Three juveniles arrested, charged with stealing vehicle in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say three juveniles were arrested and are facing charges after they stole a vehicle and eventually crashed it after a chase. Police said at 11 p.m. last Saturday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 70 East. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after […]
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
WITN
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second deputy injured in Monday morning’s deadly standoff in Wayne County has been released from the hospital. With an escort of nearly two dozen law enforcement vehicles, Cpl. Andrew Cox left ECU Health Medical Center around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Cox, Deputy Alexander...
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
counton2.com
Wayne Co. Deputy dies after being shot in standoff
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials. Gov. Cooper said in a Council of State meeting that Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away. Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said “[i]t...
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
jocoreport.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Single Vehicle Accident
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a driver killed in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Benson Road near the Harnett-Johnston County line. The wreck was reported at 11:39pm Sunday, July 31. The Highway Patrol said Juan Carlos Miguel Gonzalez, age...
WRAL
Deputy springs into action when fellow deputy shot in Sampson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy springs into action when fellow deputy shot in Sampson County. The fellow deputy, who many say helped save the life of a Sampson County...
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
cbs17
Raleigh standoff ends after barricaded stabbing suspect gives in to police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person in Raleigh was in a standoff with police and was loaded into an ambulance Monday afternoon after finally coming out of a home following a morning stabbing call. Police were seen in the 900 block of Weston Street after a report that one...
