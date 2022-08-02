Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to a north Raleigh neighborhood Thursday night after a woman rammed her car into a house at least twice, police said. Police said a woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors and then smashed her car into the front door of a house in the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive.

