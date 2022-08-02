Read on www.colemantoday.com
Runner trampled at Junior Olympics in Greensboro beats personal record
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Out of all the chaos, a happy ending. Brielle De Marco was trampled at the AAU Junior Olympics Tuesday after people mistook a fight for a shooting at the NC A&T stadium. When FOX8 crews first spoke to Brielle’s parents, they weren’t sure she’d be able to compete on Wednesday. But […]
Duke commit Sean Stewart transferring from Windermere (Florida) to Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the best juniors in the nation last season
Future Duke guard helping Blue Devils recruit
Last September, five-star point guard Caleb Foster, then at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), became the first 2023 Duke basketball commit. Almost a year later, Foster, who transferred to Notre Dame High School (Calif.) for his senior year, seems to be helping Duke sway its only remaining bonafide 2023 ...
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard
Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
5th ranked women's basketball recruit for 2024 plays high school ball in Sanford
For Sarah Strong, basketball is in her blood.
wfmynews2.com
Junior Olympics chaos: Crowd runs after hearing loud noise
Spectators ran from Truist Stadium thinking they’d heard gunfire, but Greensboro police said no shots were fired. They said a fight broke out.
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
alamancenews.com
Father-son racing team from Burlington competing at North Wilkesboro Speedway Revival
Life sometimes takes the unlikeliest of turns. For Burlington resident Tony Edward, who co-owns Dark Horse Racing with his son Rusty Edward, his wife Christina was diagnosed with a rare brain condition that temporarily halted his lifelong love affair with racing. Four years and multiple surgeries later, in April 2020,...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
wfdd.org
Retiring Winston-Salem Police Chief Thompson reflects on career
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced last week that she is stepping down in December. She’s been with the department since 1994. WFDD’s Paul Garber spoke to Thompson about her long tenure. Interview Highlights. Thompson begins with a remembrance of how an unexpected meeting during her college years...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
thestokesnews.com
Jeffreys Claims Checkered; Lynn Breaks Record at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM – Bowman Gray Racing played the game of dodge the raindrops all night, but it still managed to get the whole schedule in. Lee Jeffreys won his first Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series race in three years in the first 25-lap race, and in the second Modified race, Mike Speeney was originally credited with winning his first Modified race at Bowman Gray. However, after the racing schedule was completed Saturday night, Speeney failed post-race inspection – moving him to the rear of the field and giving the win to Brian Loftin.
Campbell heads to the CAA as FCS leagues continue to shift
The CAA continues to raid the Big South as Campbell University has announced it will join NC A&T, Hampton and others in that league. The post Campbell heads to the CAA as FCS leagues continue to shift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thestokesnews.com
Finding out about Brendon Bradford
South Stokes’ Brendon Bradford helped the basketball team to a Northwest 1A Conference and Tournament Championship. Brendon Bradford earned All-County and Northwest 1A All-Conference in football last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Brendon Bradford shows emotions during the Sauras 7-on-7 tournament at Mount Airy on Friday. Robert...
Fight breaks out at AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, 3 injured trying to evacuate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said three people had minor injuries while trying to run out of Truist Stadium on North Carolina A&T's campus Tuesday during the AAU Junior Olympics. Officials said spectators thought they had heard reports of shots fired and began to run away from the venue.
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
