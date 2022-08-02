ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke guard helping Blue Devils recruit

Last September, five-star point guard Caleb Foster, then at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), became the first 2023 Duke basketball commit. Almost a year later, Foster, who transferred to Notre Dame High School (Calif.) for his senior year, seems to be helping Duke sway its only remaining bonafide 2023 ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard

Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfdd.org

Retiring Winston-Salem Police Chief Thompson reflects on career

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced last week that she is stepping down in December. She’s been with the department since 1994. WFDD’s Paul Garber spoke to Thompson about her long tenure. Interview Highlights. Thompson begins with a remembrance of how an unexpected meeting during her college years...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Jeffreys Claims Checkered; Lynn Breaks Record at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM – Bowman Gray Racing played the game of dodge the raindrops all night, but it still managed to get the whole schedule in. Lee Jeffreys won his first Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series race in three years in the first 25-lap race, and in the second Modified race, Mike Speeney was originally credited with winning his first Modified race at Bowman Gray. However, after the racing schedule was completed Saturday night, Speeney failed post-race inspection – moving him to the rear of the field and giving the win to Brian Loftin.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Finding out about Brendon Bradford

South Stokes’ Brendon Bradford helped the basketball team to a Northwest 1A Conference and Tournament Championship. Brendon Bradford earned All-County and Northwest 1A All-Conference in football last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Brendon Bradford shows emotions during the Sauras 7-on-7 tournament at Mount Airy on Friday. Robert...
WALNUT COVE, NC
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
CARY, NC

