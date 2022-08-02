ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
WCJB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcjb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the last weekend before students go back to school in North Central Florida. All the bashes, fun events, and even underwear. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Back to school and ready

For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
ALACHUA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Waldo, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Central Florida#Ne 148th Ave#Selfie Experience Ocala#Fleming Baptist Church#The Cross Church#Santa Fe Blvd#Wcjb
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year

Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy