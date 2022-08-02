NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events

Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the last weekend before students go back to school in North Central Florida. All the bashes, fun events, and even underwear. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our...
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
WCJB
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
WCJB
Saint Leo University’s location in Lake city will celebrate its 25-year anniversary
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Saint Leo University’s Lake City location celebrates 25-year anniversary on Thursday. The event will start with an open house at 5 p.m. and that will run until 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the center at 149 SE College Place in building 101.
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
WCJB
‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active shooter training
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first day of school just one week away, Alachua County deputies say school safety is one of their top priorities. Deputies are conducted active shooter training at the old Myra Terwilliger elementary school. Alachua County Sherrifs’ office has been doing active shooter training since...
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
WESH
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
WCJB
UF comes in 2nd among public universities for economic return and financial security for students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF ranks 2nd nationally among public universities for economic return and financial security for students. The ranking comes from a group called Degree Choices, which reviewed more than 2,000 schools. UF even ranked higher than schools such as MIT. UF President Kent Fuchs was pleased with...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
WCJB
Brick City Center for the Arts will have the opening reception for the Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life opening reception will open on Friday. It is located at the Brick City Center for the Arts. The exhibit is a collaborative effort of Marion Senior Services and Marion Cultural Alliance that celebrates aging. They do this...
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss changes in RTS services on Thursday. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the city hall. They will discuss the regional transit system that changes to coincide with the semesters for UF and Santa Fe College. The...
alachuatoday.com
Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
