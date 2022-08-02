Oatly, Stumptown and other beverages recalled due to potential microbial contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that is cracking down on salmonella contamination in chicken. Their new plan involves more stringent testing at chicken production plants, per ABC. The new rules aren't finalized yet, but when they are, they will be published in the Federal Register, and there will be a period of public comment before they go into effect. Once the new rules are official, chicken processing plants will run the risk of being shut down if salmonella bacteria is found in their products and they are unable to reduce or eliminate the bacteria. Under current regulations, processing plants have to meet requirements for reducing possible contamination, but the USDA cannot force a processing plant to stop selling its products. With the new proposed rules, testing will be required at the processing plants.

