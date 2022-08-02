Oatly, Stumptown and other beverages recalled due to potential microbial contamination

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that is cracking down on salmonella contamination in chicken. Their new plan involves more stringent testing at chicken production plants, per ABC. The new rules aren't finalized yet, but when they are, they will be published in the Federal Register, and there will be a period of public comment before they go into effect. Once the new rules are official, chicken processing plants will run the risk of being shut down if salmonella bacteria is found in their products and they are unable to reduce or eliminate the bacteria. Under current regulations, processing plants have to meet requirements for reducing possible contamination, but the USDA cannot force a processing plant to stop selling its products. With the new proposed rules, testing will be required at the processing plants.
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
General Mills has issued a recall of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection Mini Cups – 457ml and 4 x 95mL respectfully, due to a chemical contamination found. The Vanilla 457mL has been available for sale at retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, as well as independent retailers including IGA nationally. Food Standards reports The Classic Collection Mini Cups 4 x 95mL have been available for sale at Coles nationally. Those purchased between the dates of July, 4-7 appear to be those recalled.
Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores. Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and...
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
