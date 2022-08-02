ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school

By Brittney Baird
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyNVC_0h1ogMtO00

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee students are heading back to class and one kindergartner had a very special escort for her first day of school.

Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

Amazon rolls out new perk for Prime members in select cities

When Meredith arrived for her first day, she recognized exactly who was waiting for her.

“Meredith said ‘Are those all of my Daddy’s friends?,’ explained Lisa Baker, Sgt. Daniel Baker’s widow.

Lisa Baker had to hold back tears on what was a bittersweet day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c25nX_0h1ogMtO00
(Photo: WKRN)

“It warms your heart when she realizes that this is about her daddy. And that’s the point of it all, that he’s carried on and she has something to remember and hold on to,” said Baker.

Law enforcement officers traveled from near and far with one group driving all the way from Knoxville.

“Last year, we spent her birthday in Knoxville because we were doing jury selection for the trial. So those people I know by name, they came today to be here for Meredith,” said Lisa Baker.

After a hug from the school mascot, Meredith was off to class.

Officers then led a prayer in a touching show of support for the slain sergeant’s family.

Lisa Baker hopes one day she will be able to show them how much it means to them.

“I want to give back. They’ve done so much for us. We want to do anything we can to show them we support them and we’re here for them as much as they’re here for us,” said Baker.

Two people have been convicted in Sgt. Baker’s death. In May, Erika Castro-Miles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The man who shot Sgt. Baker, Steven Wiggins , is on death row.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascot, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Dickson County, TN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy