Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land

There’s nothing like August in Houston, is there? This year, it follows the hottest June and July on record, so it’s safe to say that this month, diners are eschewing patios for air-conditioned comfort, icy drinks and chilled dishes. The only heat they may be seeking is from hot new Houston restaurants. Some of the hottest include a Danish restaurant in Katy, a relocated steakhouse recently in the news for other reasons and a truly local hot chicken chain. Plus, a chef acclaimed for his pasta has reemerged in a brand-new establishment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO