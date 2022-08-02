ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Mahesh's Kitchen set to celebrate 1-year anniversary in Sugar Land

Indian restaurant Mahesh's Kitchen will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam/Mahesh's Kitchen) Mahesh’s Kitchen, an upscale Indian restaurant offering a variety of authentic cuisine, will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. The Indian restaurant will hit its one-year anniversary Sept. 10 at its location...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy

Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
KATY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles and Sips: New area sports bar opening Aug. 15

There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events. Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Sugar Land, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Sugar Land, TX
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land

R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito to hold grand opening in Katy

Before opening, Freebirds World Burrito is partnering with Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with cancer, for its annual end-of-camp party. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito will host a grand opening Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The first 25...
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sugar#Dairy#Catfish#Soups#Food Drink
Community Impact Houston

New Chick-fil-A location opening on Hwy. 242

A new Chick-fil-A location is opening on Hwy. 242. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A location will open Aug. 3. Located at 10057 Hwy. 242 near Harpers Preserve in Conroe, the eatery offers chicken nuggets, chicken strips, salads, wraps and shakes, according to its website. According to a press release, Chick-fil-A has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of the new location opening. The new location will be open for dine-in and drive-thru options from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 936-280-0033. www.chick-fil-a.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
TOMBALL, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022

August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox26houston.com

Rosalie Italian Soul - Houston Restaurant Weeks

Ruben and Katie get a close-up look at the items on the menu at Rosalie Italian Soul for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Running from August 1 to September 5 over 300 Houston area restaurants are participating in the annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank. For a list of restaurants and their menus go to houstonrestaurantwekk.com For a more in-depth look check out Ruben and Katie on Foodies & Friends every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout August at 3:00 PM streaming live on fox26houston.com or watch it again on YouTube bit.ly/FoodiesandFriends.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis

Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
FULSHEAR, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for August 2022

There’s nothing like August in Houston, is there? This year, it follows the hottest June and July on record, so it’s safe to say that this month, diners are eschewing patios for air-conditioned comfort, icy drinks and chilled dishes. The only heat they may be seeking is from hot new Houston restaurants. Some of the hottest include a Danish restaurant in Katy, a relocated steakhouse recently in the news for other reasons and a truly local hot chicken chain. Plus, a chef acclaimed for his pasta has reemerged in a brand-new establishment.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners

Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy