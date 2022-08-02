Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land

Read on communityimpact.com
Mahesh's Kitchen set to celebrate 1-year anniversary in Sugar Land
Indian restaurant Mahesh's Kitchen will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam/Mahesh's Kitchen) Mahesh’s Kitchen, an upscale Indian restaurant offering a variety of authentic cuisine, will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. The Indian restaurant will hit its one-year anniversary Sept. 10 at its location...
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy
Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
Fort Bend Star
Nibbles and Sips: New area sports bar opening Aug. 15
There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events. Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.
R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land
R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria expecting to open Baybrook Mall location by end of 2022
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Fogo de Chao) Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the...
Freebirds World Burrito to hold grand opening in Katy
Before opening, Freebirds World Burrito is partnering with Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with cancer, for its annual end-of-camp party. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito will host a grand opening Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The first 25...
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
New Chick-fil-A location opening on Hwy. 242
A new Chick-fil-A location is opening on Hwy. 242. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A location will open Aug. 3. Located at 10057 Hwy. 242 near Harpers Preserve in Conroe, the eatery offers chicken nuggets, chicken strips, salads, wraps and shakes, according to its website. According to a press release, Chick-fil-A has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of the new location opening. The new location will be open for dine-in and drive-thru options from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 936-280-0033. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Iconic trio of Montrose restaurants to close after 45 years; revitalization coming soon
The trio of restaurants began in 1977 with the opening of Nino's. (Courtesy Mandola family) After 45 years of service in Montrose, the trio of Vincent Mandola restaurants—Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino—located at 2817 W. Dallas St., Houston, are set to close Aug. 5 after dinner.
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
fox26houston.com
Rosalie Italian Soul - Houston Restaurant Weeks
Ruben and Katie get a close-up look at the items on the menu at Rosalie Italian Soul for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Running from August 1 to September 5 over 300 Houston area restaurants are participating in the annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank. For a list of restaurants and their menus go to houstonrestaurantwekk.com For a more in-depth look check out Ruben and Katie on Foodies & Friends every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout August at 3:00 PM streaming live on fox26houston.com or watch it again on YouTube bit.ly/FoodiesandFriends.
A beloved old Chinese restaurant inspired a hip new Rice Village wine bar
Lees Den in Rice Village pays tribute to Benjy Levit's favorite childhood haunt.
Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis
Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
Fat Tuesday, a New Orleans inspired daiquiri Bar, expected to open at Baybrook Mall by end of 2022
Fat Tuesday plans to open at the end of this year at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Fat Tuesday plans to open at the end of this year at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Fat Tuesday has locations throughout the...
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
houstonfoodfinder.com
The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for August 2022
There’s nothing like August in Houston, is there? This year, it follows the hottest June and July on record, so it’s safe to say that this month, diners are eschewing patios for air-conditioned comfort, icy drinks and chilled dishes. The only heat they may be seeking is from hot new Houston restaurants. Some of the hottest include a Danish restaurant in Katy, a relocated steakhouse recently in the news for other reasons and a truly local hot chicken chain. Plus, a chef acclaimed for his pasta has reemerged in a brand-new establishment.
Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands
Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
