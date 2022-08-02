ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb

Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
