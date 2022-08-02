Read on www.tmz.com
Airbnb and new property owner apologize for 'slave cabin' listing
An Airbnb listing for "an 1830s slave cabin" has been removed from the rental site after a TikTok video about the property went viral.
People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb
Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
Airbnb Catches Heat Over Former Slave Cabins Being Advertised As Rentals
Airbnb has come under major scrutiny recently after some listings proudly boasted about being built on the grounds of former slave cabins.
Viral TikTok Exposes Mississippi Airbnb As Former Slave Quarters
'How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out...'
