Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights*. Net operating revenue was $111.1 million, an increase of 21% from the three months ended...
CryptoNewsBreaks – Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Announces Scheduled Release of Q2 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call
Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Aug. 18, 2022. On the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the results. Interested parties should visit https://ccw.fm/lm3V3 to complete the online registration process in advance of the call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available via the company’s investor relations website.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
CONSOL Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 56.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.54 versus an estimate of $2.26. Revenue was up $257.46 million from the same...
X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights
Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72. Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Insight Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 32.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.1. Revenue was up $513.00 million from the same...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Bitcoin focused MicroStrategy Announces Separation of Chairman, CEO Roles, Second Q2 2022 Financial Results
MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), which claims to be the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that, as of August 8, 2022, Michael Saylor will “assume the new role of Executive Chairman” and Phong Le, the Company’s President, will also serve as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.”
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: Vanda Pharma Q2 Earnings
Vanda Pharma VNDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharma missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $3.51 million from the same...
Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings
Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
Thryv Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Thryv Holdings THRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Thryv Holdings beat estimated earnings by 85.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $0.87. Revenue was up $42.91 million from the same...
Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings
Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $98.00
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.
United Fire: Q2 Earnings Insights
United Fire Gr UFCS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $24.88 million from...
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
