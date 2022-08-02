ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville seeks public input on police chief search

 3 days ago
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves

The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit

Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Active investigation in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville to tax plastic bags in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting January 1, 2023, Charlottesville will have a $0.05 plastic bags. City Council voted 4-0 on the tax Monday, August 1, with Vice Mayor Juan-Diego Wade absent. This follows Albemarle County’s decision in May to pay a nickel for plastic bags. There are concerns that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities. Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
LYNCHBURG, VA

