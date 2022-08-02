Charlottesville seeks public input on police chief search

Read on www.nbc29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wina.com
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves
The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
NBC 29 News
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
schillingshow.com
Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit
Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
A Virginia school district superintendent apologized Wednesday for a logo that some thought resembled a swastika. The logo was intended to represent four hands and arms grasping together, Hanover County Superintendent of Schools Michael Gill said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
Culpeper Police seek suspect in UPS burglary
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s with gray or white short-cut hair who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish gray loafers.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville to tax plastic bags in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting January 1, 2023, Charlottesville will have a $0.05 plastic bags. City Council voted 4-0 on the tax Monday, August 1, with Vice Mayor Juan-Diego Wade absent. This follows Albemarle County’s decision in May to pay a nickel for plastic bags. There are concerns that...
WHSV
Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
Hanover Schools gave this shirt to teachers. Some people saw a swastika.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Man arrested in connection to Spotsylvania house fire turned homicide investigation
A house fire that occurred last week turned into a homicide investigation after a body found at the scene was deemed suspicious by authorities, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a release.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department prepares for National Night Out
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, police departments across the country will be celebrating National Night Out, an event that builds connections between officers and local communities. Harrisonburg Police Department is preparing a “Community Convoy” that will run through Friendly City, with four stops in local neighborhoods. Officers will...
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
NBC 29 News
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
Comments / 1