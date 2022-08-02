Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+

Read on www.mychesco.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Clark Capital Recognized as a Best Places to Work
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including employee benefits and trust in senior leadership.
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's Steaks Owner Worries About Impact Closure Will Have on South Street
When he reflects on the fire that ripped through Jim's Steaks on Friday, owner Ken Silver thinks about the echoing effects it will have outside of the iconic black and silver retro façade of the South Street institution, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. He's aware that his shop is...
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
March of Dimes Announces Women to Be Honored at 2022 Salute to Chester County Women of Achievement
WEST CHESTER, PA — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd Annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on October 12, 2022 at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Upcoming KOL Call Hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann
HORSHAM, PA — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced that the Company’s XTRAC Excimer Laser will be highlighted in an upcoming Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Call hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann. The KOL will be hosted by Jeff Cohen, Managing Director at Ladenburg Thalmann on Tuesday, August 16th...
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Plan for Traffic Delays: Utility Work to Close Route 372 in Parkesburg Borough
PARKESBURG, PA — Pennsylvania American Water is planning a lane closure on Route 372 (First Avenue) between Bridge Street and West Street in Parkesburg Borough, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, August 10, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through February 2023.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
