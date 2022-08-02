According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO