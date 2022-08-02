ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Letter to the Editor: The Housing Crisis is a Workforce Economy Crisis

Great article on our current housing crisis! It’s about time we had detailed coverage of this vital issue in our local press. To better understand where I’m coming from, I graduated from Summit County High School in 1960, lived in Summit County off and on for nearly 12 years. During the early 1970s, I worked a union job at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. I logged 40 hours of regular time and 20 hours of overtime each week. Even then, that level of income barely made ends meet due to the HIGH COST OF LIVING.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Bennet Staff Invites Residents to Schedule Office Hours in Chaffee County

Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced his San Luis Valley staff will hold office hours for Chaffee County on Thursday, August 11. Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies. If you need help dealing with...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Rogers Elected New Chaffee Republican Chair

For the second time in less than a year, the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee has elected a new county chair. In a press release in the past week, they announced the election of Kathy Rogers to the chairmanship, She replaces Alan Seeling, who resigned as Chair of the Chaffee County Republican Party on July 20, 2022, after taking on the role in October, 2021.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
2022 City of Salida Street and Utility Capital Project Updates

The Salida Public Works Department has multiple capital projects underway of which the public should be aware. If you come across one of them, instead of impatience, think with gratitude that these improvements are in progress. This includes numerous work locations for street reconstruction, utility-related improvements, and improvements to sidewalk, curb and gutter, and crosswalks.
SALIDA, CO
Walsh named new Colorado Central Telecom CEO

During the July 128 meeting of the shareholders of Colorado Central Telecom (CCT), they approved the sale of the company to Chaffee County business leader, Carlin Walsh. “As the leading, local choice for telecom in South Central Colorado, we were thrilled when a local businessman like Carlin came to us as a prospective buyer,” said CCT Founder and Former CEO Ralph Abrams.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Central Colorado Recreation Partnership Receives Outdoor Regional Partnership Grant

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants, including a $95,000 grant to the Central Colorado Recreation Partnership covering Chaffee, Gunnison, and Lake Counties. These grants are intended...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Save the Date for Boys and Girls Clubs 2022 ‘Great Futures’ Gala

It’s not September yet, but it is time to save Sept. 28 for the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala 2022, scheduled for the Mt. Princeton Resort Pavilion in Nathrop. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. that night. It is the major funding event for the all-important support the Boys & Girls Clubs provide to the working families of Chaffee County.
NATHROP, CO
OutThere Colorado

One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
DENVER, CO
