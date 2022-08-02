Read on arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: The Housing Crisis is a Workforce Economy Crisis
Great article on our current housing crisis! It’s about time we had detailed coverage of this vital issue in our local press. To better understand where I’m coming from, I graduated from Summit County High School in 1960, lived in Summit County off and on for nearly 12 years. During the early 1970s, I worked a union job at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. I logged 40 hours of regular time and 20 hours of overtime each week. Even then, that level of income barely made ends meet due to the HIGH COST OF LIVING.
Bennet Staff Invites Residents to Schedule Office Hours in Chaffee County
Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced his San Luis Valley staff will hold office hours for Chaffee County on Thursday, August 11. Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies. If you need help dealing with...
Rogers Elected New Chaffee Republican Chair
For the second time in less than a year, the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee has elected a new county chair. In a press release in the past week, they announced the election of Kathy Rogers to the chairmanship, She replaces Alan Seeling, who resigned as Chair of the Chaffee County Republican Party on July 20, 2022, after taking on the role in October, 2021.
2022 City of Salida Street and Utility Capital Project Updates
The Salida Public Works Department has multiple capital projects underway of which the public should be aware. If you come across one of them, instead of impatience, think with gratitude that these improvements are in progress. This includes numerous work locations for street reconstruction, utility-related improvements, and improvements to sidewalk, curb and gutter, and crosswalks.
Walsh named new Colorado Central Telecom CEO
During the July 128 meeting of the shareholders of Colorado Central Telecom (CCT), they approved the sale of the company to Chaffee County business leader, Carlin Walsh. “As the leading, local choice for telecom in South Central Colorado, we were thrilled when a local businessman like Carlin came to us as a prospective buyer,” said CCT Founder and Former CEO Ralph Abrams.
Central Colorado Recreation Partnership Receives Outdoor Regional Partnership Grant
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announced the recipients of the second round of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants, including a $95,000 grant to the Central Colorado Recreation Partnership covering Chaffee, Gunnison, and Lake Counties. These grants are intended...
Salida City Council Sets Salida Bottling Hearing, Considers Fire Station Land Annexation, Zoning
The Salida City Council will meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Touber Building, 448 East First Street. The agenda and complete meeting packet are here. Consent Agenda and Public Comments. A number of planned special event permits comprise the majority of the Consent...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Save the Date for Boys and Girls Clubs 2022 ‘Great Futures’ Gala
It’s not September yet, but it is time to save Sept. 28 for the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala 2022, scheduled for the Mt. Princeton Resort Pavilion in Nathrop. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. that night. It is the major funding event for the all-important support the Boys & Girls Clubs provide to the working families of Chaffee County.
KRDO
13 Investigates uncovers mysterious handwritten note in Florence Police Chief’s personnel file
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Accusations of defiance, claims of ethics and policy violations, and a mysterious handwritten note threatening to go to the District Attorney were found inside the personnel file of Florence's Chief of Police. After months of demanding answers, 13 Investigates gained access to documents that raise questions...
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
KKTV
Ex-boyfriend guilty of murder after woman’s body was dumped in a storage container in southern Colorado
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder this week and a slew of other charges for killing his ex-girlfriend just before Christmas in 2018. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reporting that on Wednesday a jury convicted 29-year-old Joseph Condon of killing his ex-girlfriend LaBrea Jackson.
