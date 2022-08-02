ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Waves Community Backs Plan to Reimburse $500M of Lost DeFi Funds

By Stephan Roth
decrypt.co
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on decrypt.co

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Axie Infinity CEO pulled out $3 million of crypto before $600 million hack was announced

While the gaming mainstream remains deeply distrustful of anything associated with crypto, one of the apparent successes was Axie Infinity: a Pokémon-style game built around pets called Axies that can be traded, battled and, of course, are claimed to have some sort of 'real' value. Axie Infinity's ecosystem was valued in the hundreds of millions. Then, on March 23, the company's 'sidechain' Ronin network was hacked, with the perpetrators stealing Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were at the time valued in the region of $600 million.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirby
Person
Janet Yellen
pymnts

CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications

The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Vires#Aave Or Compound#Usdn
PC Gamer

Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack

In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
decrypt.co

Binance and Mastercard Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card in Argentina

Binance and Mastercard have launched a prepaid rewards card in Argentina to help people spend crypto on everyday goods in a country where the native currency suffers from one of the world’s highest levels of inflation. The card will let users buy things and pay bills with Bitcoin and...
CREDITS & LOANS
decrypt.co

British Bipartisan Group Launches Inquiry Into Regulating Crypto

According to the announcement, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the UK Crypto and Digital Assets — a bipartisan group in the UK parliament —is looking to dive deeper further into the crypto industry. According to a press release, chairperson Lisa Cameron, a member of the Scottish...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Approved to Return $270 million to Clients

As for the remaining assets, crypto broker Voyager Digital said that the bankruptcy estate will distribute the funds to creditors. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York has given crypto brokerage Voyager Digital approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to return $270 million to affected customers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Token Backing Ethereum Scaling Solution Optimism Rallies 20%

There’s a new winner in town, and this time round, it’s the token underpinning Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. The price of the Optimism (OP) token has surged by more than 80% in a single week to hit a high of $2.22 on Thursday morning, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
Axios

Uniswap looks to spend some of its giant treasury

The richest DAO in DeFi wants to spend more of its money. Driving the news: A vote went up Thursday to launch the Uniswap Foundation, with a three-year budget of $74 million from the decentralized autonomous organization's $3.9 billion treasury. Why it matters: Crypto projects are actively expanding into different...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy