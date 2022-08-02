Waves Community Backs Plan to Reimburse $500M of Lost DeFi Funds

Read on decrypt.co
Axie Infinity CEO pulled out $3 million of crypto before $600 million hack was announced
While the gaming mainstream remains deeply distrustful of anything associated with crypto, one of the apparent successes was Axie Infinity: a Pokémon-style game built around pets called Axies that can be traded, battled and, of course, are claimed to have some sort of 'real' value. Axie Infinity's ecosystem was valued in the hundreds of millions. Then, on March 23, the company's 'sidechain' Ronin network was hacked, with the perpetrators stealing Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were at the time valued in the region of $600 million.
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications
The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Solana could offer greater upside potential than Ethereum at a much more attractive entry price.
Fintech Unicorn Revolut Still ‘Bullish on Crypto’ Amid Fresh Hiring Spree
Among the many financial and crypto companies looking to cut back, Revolut has emerged as one of the few firms adding to its headcount. As many crypto firms announce layoffs, UK’s largest unicorn Revolut is adding to its crypto division. The firm will boost its crypto staff by 20%...
Coinbase short-sellers lose $234 million in one day as shares surge following BlackRock tie-up
At one point on Thursday short-sellers were down more than $1 billion as Coinbase's stock skyrocketed.
Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack
In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
Another crypto bridge attack: Nomad loses $190 million in 'chaotic' hack
Heists continue to plague the crypto world, with news of large sums stolen from digital currency firms seemingly every month. But while crypto exchanges were once the main point of attack, hackers now appear to have a new target: blockchain bridges.
Binance and Mastercard Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card in Argentina
Binance and Mastercard have launched a prepaid rewards card in Argentina to help people spend crypto on everyday goods in a country where the native currency suffers from one of the world’s highest levels of inflation. The card will let users buy things and pay bills with Bitcoin and...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
British Bipartisan Group Launches Inquiry Into Regulating Crypto
According to the announcement, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the UK Crypto and Digital Assets — a bipartisan group in the UK parliament —is looking to dive deeper further into the crypto industry. According to a press release, chairperson Lisa Cameron, a member of the Scottish...
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Approved to Return $270 million to Clients
As for the remaining assets, crypto broker Voyager Digital said that the bankruptcy estate will distribute the funds to creditors. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York has given crypto brokerage Voyager Digital approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to return $270 million to affected customers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Token Backing Ethereum Scaling Solution Optimism Rallies 20%
There’s a new winner in town, and this time round, it’s the token underpinning Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. The price of the Optimism (OP) token has surged by more than 80% in a single week to hit a high of $2.22 on Thursday morning, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Uniswap looks to spend some of its giant treasury
The richest DAO in DeFi wants to spend more of its money. Driving the news: A vote went up Thursday to launch the Uniswap Foundation, with a three-year budget of $74 million from the decentralized autonomous organization's $3.9 billion treasury. Why it matters: Crypto projects are actively expanding into different...
