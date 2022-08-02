Duke research center put in charge of coordinating data from long COVID studies

Read on www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Chapel Hill food giveaway restarts after delivery truck broke down
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill’s weekly food distribution was back up and running Wednesday. It was a week after the truck carrying its food broke down and caused many families to miss out on food they rely on every week. Town officials say anywhere...
cbs17
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
cbs17
Fort Bragg to move 1,200 soldiers out of older barracks to improve ‘quality of life’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their current barracks built in the 1970s. U.S. Army and Fort Bragg leaders recently inspected “the living conditions” of the barracks in the area of Smoke Bomb Hill, according to a news release from Fort Bragg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
UNC running back Caleb Hood talks progress from 2021 to 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina running back Caleb Hood breaks down how far ahead of the curve he feels he is now in camp as opposed to last season. He also breaks down why he feels he’s fighting for a starting job in the Tar Heels’ crowded backfield.
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
cbs17
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech real estate companies have profited off the convenience they offer buyers and sellers. Companies can make it easier to go through the process of getting your house on the market or going getting into your dream home. But the Federal Trade Commission says that convenience comes at a cost.
cbs17
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
cbs17
‘Nintendo Switch Road Trip’ to make 5-day pit stop in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gamers rejoice! From Aug. 12-16, the Streets at Southpoint in Durham will be hosting the Nintendo Switch Road Trip. This pop-up style five-day event will bring fans and families the hand-on experience of playing the latest model of the Switch — the OLED model. The event, taking place at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham, will also include play demos of the latest games such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
cbs17
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before RDU emergency landing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight. The call, that came in at 2:34 p.m. Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Durham family rescued in apartment fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could see smoke and had the fire under control within...
cbs17
Internal email details Durham police plan to fight violent crime, including traffic stops & target locations
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, many people are wondering what is being done to address it. One Durham resident, Victoria Felton, said there has been a problem in recent years with people driving by her complex and shooting guns. Felton...
cbs17
Durham sheriff will pay you $100+ for these guns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is offering up to $200 per firearm as part of a gun buyback program. Back in April, almost 100 firearms were turned in and taken off the streets. “I was pleased to see our community turn out in great...
cbs17
Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
cbs17
1 grazed by gunfire outside North Raleigh Food Lion, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police. A...
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Chatham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for two central North Carolina counties Thursday night. At 9:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Orange County and north central Chatham County. The warning expired at 10 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were...
cbs17
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
cbs17
Franklin County looking for residents to serve on boards, committees
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in their community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees. Any resident can submit an application here. But, you do need to be a resident of Franklin County to serve on one of the committees. There...
Comments / 0