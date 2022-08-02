Teacher hiring gap in Clarksville-Montgomery County drops from 150 to 70 as first day of school closes in

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO