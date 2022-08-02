Teacher hiring gap in Clarksville-Montgomery County drops from 150 to 70 as first day of school closes in

Read on clarksvillenow.com
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com
CMCSS schools begin next week
The beginning of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s 2022-2023 school year begins Monday, Aug. 8 with a half day of classes. Thursday, Aug. 11, is the district’s scheduled first full day of school.
clarksvillenow.com
Pass and Go event coming up Saturday to reward students who passed AP exams
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 14th annual “Pass and Go” Event is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6. Eligible Advanced Placement students from seven area high schools have been invited to attend the Pass and Go Event. Students must have scored a 3 or higher on their Advanced...
whopam.com
CCPS preparing for first day of school
The Christian County Public School system’s first day of school is quickly approaching and a lot of preparation has been and will be done for the district to be ready. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says open house events at the elementary schools were well attended by families Tuesday night. Almost...
clarksvillenow.com
Who should pay for property tax reappraisals? Clarksville and Montgomery County work out deal
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Since 2016, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County have been at an impasse over who should pay for property tax reappraisals, and how much they should pay. The governments are now working out a deal to resolve the issue. County Mayor Jim Durrett...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
clarksvillenow.com
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU math students visit Jamaica for service-learning study abroad
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Several years ago, Cory Reeder spent a few relaxing days at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. He always wanted to go back and see more of the Caribbean island, so when the Austin Peay State University mathematics graduate student heard APSU was resuming its service-learning, study abroad trip to Jamaica, he signed up immediately.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision
Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
whopam.com
Groundbreaking held for JSH Emergency Department, E.C. Green Cancer Center expansion
Some may call the project well overdue, as Jennie Stuart Health held a groundbreaking Thursday morning for the future expansion of the Emergency Department and the E.C. Green Cancer Center. The expansion will make use of the space between the existing Emergency Department and Canton Pike, and Building Committee Chair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
National Night Out brings police, community together for fun in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County annual National Night Out event took place Tuesday at Austin Peay State University. The theme was “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign held on Aug. 2 each year that promotes...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Austin Peay unveils new logo
Earlier this year, graphic designers in the Austin Peay State University Office of Public Relations and Marketing were handed a secret project – it was time to modernize the University’s iconic logo. President Mike Licari – who’d recently tasked the campus with developing new mission, vision and value...
clarksvillenow.com
Wes Golden elected county mayor: ‘It’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Political newcomer Wes Golden won election to mayor of Montgomery County on Thursday night, defeating Jo Ellen “Jodi” O’Connor to replace retiring Mayor Jim Durrett. “It’s a humbling feeling; it’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go,” Golden told...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Awards honors the best in Montgomery County
The 2022 Montgomery County Main Street Awards were announced on Wednesday, June 22 in a livestream Facebook presentation during a breakfast ceremony at the Clarksville Regional Airport. The awards were presented by Main Street Media’s Joe Dubin and Devin O’Day.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Homefront provides military families with supplies, backpacks for return to school
CLARKSVILLE, TN — On Friday, July 29, national nonprofit Operation Homefront, in partnership with CSX, distributed hundreds of backpacks with essential school supplies to military children in the Clarksville area as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The event took place at Clarksville Regional Airport. “The...
Comments / 0