Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy
Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
Industry Veteran Alan Stein Joins HealthEdge as Chief Commercial Officer
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- HealthEdge announced today that veteran Alan Stein has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform. Stein brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to HealthEdge, with a strong emphasis on marketing, strategy, commercialization, customer success, and corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005743/en/ Alan Stein, Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
New Chief Financial Officer Takes Over At Valaris
Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as SVP and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May. — Offshore driller Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.
Experienced Finance and Operations Executive Lisa Kelley Joins Quanergy Board of Directors
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lisa M. Kelley, an experienced finance and operations executive, has joined the company’s board of directors. Kelley brings to the board more than 25 years of success in the electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods industries.
Shift4 Appoints Nancy Disman as Chief Financial Officer
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Disman to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005266/en/. “Nancy is a payments industry veteran who brings a compelling...
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
Robinhood cutting 23% of staff, CEO says. ‘We overhired’
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced on Tuesday that the company will reduce its headcount by approximately 23% after recent turmoil.
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
AstroPay appoints Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- AstroPay, the payment solution of choice for millions of users globally, today announced the appointment of Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005257/en/. Having worked in finance for over 20 years, Fayyaz brings with him a...
Kasee Calabrese Named EVP and CFO of Endeavor Content
Kasee Calabrese has been tapped for the dual roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Endeavor Content. The finance executive previously served as EVP of Global Finance at AMC Networks. In her newly created senior leadership position, Calabrese will be responsible for the TV and film studio’s...
Tapestry, Inc. Announces Retirement of COO Tom Glaser; Scott Roe Appointed to Dual Role of CFO & COO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Tom Glaser, 61, the Company’s Chief Operations Officer, has decided to retire. To ensure a seamless transition, he will remain with the Company until October 1 st. Effective immediately, and in keeping with Tapestry’s succession planning, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June 2021, will take on additional responsibility as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005243/en/ Scott Roe (Photo: Business Wire)
Steven Anderson joins Safety National’s Cyber Insurance Team
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Safety National announced today that Steven Anderson joined the company’s cyber insurance team as Director of Cyber Underwriting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005013/en/ Steven Anderson, Director of Cyber Underwriting at Safety National (Photo: Business Wire)
Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan Talks Refining Company Culture at FN CEO Summit 2022
Click here to read the full article. Since last year, Caleres has worked to evolve its company culture that aligns driving results with caring about individuals. At the 2022 FN CEO Summit, Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan, who recently announced she would transition to the executive chairman role next year, spoke about how and why the company wanted to address its culture. “First of all, I think culture has always been important,” Sullivan said, during a summit conversation with FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore and leadership consultant Jeremiah Lee. “And if it hasn’t been important to you, then you probably haven’t been paying...
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- IntelliProp, a leading innovator of composable data center transformation technology, today announced the appointment of John Spiers as Chief Executive Officer and President. Spiers, a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience pioneering breakthrough data center innovations and leading fast-growth organizations, will drive new CXL advances for the data center. He succeeds co-founder and long-time CEO Hiren Patel, who will serve the company as Chief Technology Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005046/en/ Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President (Photo: Business Wire)
Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
Ingersoll Rand Announces Appointment of Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield to Board of Directors
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, today announced that Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield joined its Board of Directors on July 28, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005118/en/ Mark Stevenson (Photo: Business Wire)
Marriott hotel revenue surges: "The shift in spending towards experiences"
The world’s largest hotel company said it’s not noticing any signs of consumers balking at traveling despite concerns about the economy. Driving the news: Marriott International posted a 70% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $5.34 billion as people grew more comfortable traveling during the pandemic. “While we...
