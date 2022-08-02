Jamie Vardy's Leicester situation being monitored by rivals

Read on www.90min.com
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale
As per the report, the France U21 International wants to leave the club, and expects to if a reasonable offer for his services comes along. The Blues are reportedly pushing the Midlands side with an expected £70million bid, a whole £10million below the threshold the team have set to begin negotiations.
Mikel Arteta reacts to Gabriel Jesus' impact at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta admits he did not expect Gabriel Jesus to make such an immediate impact at Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Who is the referee for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?
The Premier League returns this evening as Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Palace begin their second season under former Gunners player Patrick Vieira, and they'll be looking to build on their 12th place finish in their debut campaign under the Frenchman. Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to...
"Someone Lined Up" - Jamie Carragher Drops Liverpool Transfer Update
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stated his former club aren't planning to bring in another midfielder this transfer window. The Reds have had a relatively strong summer so far, bringing in Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez for a fee of up top £85M, and signing young talents Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.
Soccer odds: Mo Salah and Erling Haaland Lead EPL Golden Boot futures
Now that the "first final" of the season, last week’s FA Community Shield, is out of the way, the English Premier League is set to kick off this Saturday. In a league filled with elite strikers, football futures bettors have taken keen interest in this season’s race for the top goalscorer in the league — the Golden Boot.
Manchester City 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Man City for the 2022/23 season, with fixture details, transfer updates, predictions & more.
Anthony Martial to miss Man Utd vs Brighton with injury
Anthony Martial is expected to miss Manchester United's Premier League season opener against Brighton on Sunday with injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold can be 'England's Cafu' claims Liverpool assistant manager
Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders wants to see Trent Alexander-Arnold become England's Cafu.
Journalist Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Former Arsenal Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
The football expert told Twitter his inside knowledge on the 33-year-old's career. The Blues have invested interest in the services of the former Gunner after late desperation to bring in a back-up striker. According to sports reporter Matt Law, Chelsea have had their interest peaked by the Gabon International. As...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Cardiff City and Norwich City charged after melee during season opener
Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July. The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki. It is...
Premier League: A season like no other, but some things won't change - Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer joins Gary Lineker and Ian Wright for Match of the Day this Saturday at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website for highlights of seven Premier League games. The winter World Cup means this will be a Premier League season like no other, but one...
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Sergio Aguero admits Erling Haaland struggled against Virgil van Dijk
Sergio Aguero admits Erling Haaland struggled against Virgil van Dijk
Wolves in advanced talks to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan
Wolves are in advanced talks with Chelsea to take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the 2022/23 season, 90min understands.
Chelsea confirm signing of Marc Cucurella; Levi Colwill joins Brighton on loan
Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.
