ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Police investigating a string of vandalism in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video throwing large rocks into the windows of at least three businesses. The incidents happened on North Kansas Expressway between West College and West Olive Street. The owners of Velocity Motors, one of the affected businesses, asked not to be on camera but said they worry about this man returning. The unidentified man also attacked Show Me Tint, shattering multiple storefront windows and at least one vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man

Springfield Police are looking for a man accused of endangering a child. Rasheed Hakeem is charged with the crime in Greene County. Police say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and St. Louis. Hakeem is 6’3″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Police arrest 3 wanted for assault investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three people for an assault investigation following a pursuit in Springfield. A fourth person escaped custody in the incident. Police sealed off a neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after stopping the driver. Officers arrested two of them inside the car. Police arrested the third suspect soon after.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield

Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SPD asks for help finding missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Diquan Hall was reported missing from Arc of the Ozarks on July 7. The 28-year-old is known to frequent the Veterans Coming Home Center and walk downtown. He is also without his psychiatric medication. Hall is 6’2” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The White Oak Gas Station#Chestnut And College
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Ava Man and Juvenile Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Other Charges

Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.
AVA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield man, 18, dies after he apparently was shot early Saturday

An 18-year-old Springfield man who apparently was shot early Saturday morning died Monday, Aug. 1, according to Springfield police. Jaiden Falls, who died, was one of three men who apparently were shot. Police currently do not have a suspect. According to police, an officer heard gunfire coming from near the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KYTV

Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports of a vehicle with a person inside near Civil War and Pine Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies responded to a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown on Pine Road west of Civil War Road. On the scene Jasper County Detectives tell us a cream-colored Ford Edge was located behind...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy