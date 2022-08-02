Local police departments gear up for National Night Out

Read on www.wndu.com
WNDU
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
WNDU
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend hosts Totally '80s First Fridays event August 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is hosting its August First Fridays event, Totally '80s, this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. For this month's event, Downtown South Bend is turning the middle of South Michigan Street into a roller rink for a Totally '80s Roller Skating Party. Event...
WNDU
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WNDU
Remembering Jackie Walorski
WNDU
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
WNDU
Press Ganey, Forsta host annual ‘Community Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey’s employees serve the South Bend Community across 20 different organizations. 500 South Bend-based employees, and Press Ganey executives, were joined by Mayor James Mueller, Press Ganey CEO Patrick Ryan, and other leaders to start the day off. Some of the sites where...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
WNDU
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football players are giving back to the South Bend community by spending time volunteering at Unity Gardens. Irish safety Brandon Joseph, a transfer coming in from Northwestern, toured Unity Gardens to check out the garden and learn more about South Bend. He plans to spend more time at the garden volunteering after what he described as a hectic transfer portal.
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
WNDU
New daycare at elementary school in Rochester helps faculty, staff members with young children
WNDU
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The vigil took place at Jimtown High School. “When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim...
abc57.com
Liberty Drive railroad crossing to be closed on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Liberty Drive railroad crossing in Mishawaka will be closed starting on Monday. The section of road between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and will most likely stay closed until Friday, August 19. Detour signs will be posted but...
