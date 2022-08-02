The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway on LI; here’s how to donate

Read on greaterlongisland.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Right Coast Taqueria set to add eateries in Setauket and Mineola in spring 2023
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And, Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. Back in June, Right Coast Taqueria owners Richard Zoob and David Preisler unveiled plans for their first Nassau...
Look inside: LaLa’s Lounge brings Fire Island vibe to Bay Shore
The revamped Swept Away — now bearing the name LaLa’s Lounge — is just off the beaten path of downtown Bay Shore. Once found, the Bayview Avenue restaurant is a taste of paradise for those who wisely choose to stick around. LaLa’s Lounge is the latest restaurant...
Rockville Centre’s dinosaur exhibit adds two attractions
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. The “Dinosaurs! And Live Animals Exhibit” at The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) at Tanglewood...
Saint Liberata Festival returns to Patchogue on Sept. 10; here’s what you need to know
GreaterPatchogue coverage is funded in part by the Cirigliano Agency, a full-service insurance and financial services agency focused on customer satisfaction. Click here for a quick, free quote. Patchogue’s largest celebration of Italian heritage is all set for its return to Main Street next month. Hosted by the Greater...
Bayport man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Reporting with the Associated Press |. A retired Long Island teacher who threatened violence against a pride-themed Alive After Five...
Meet the new owners of the Blue Point Marina
After 10 months of tears and fears over their dream, John Sarich and Eric Vohrer sealed the deal on the Blue Point Marina. The two friends agonized over the bids, inspections and all the other steps involved in the multimillion-dollar deal from April 2021 through their Feb. 18 closing date. They said the unwavering encouragement from loved ones held them together throughout the year.
Suffolk County Community College awarded a $1.5M grant for STEM studies
Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) has received a $1.5 million grant that will help the institution boost the number of low-income, academically talented Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) students who graduate, and then either transfer to a four-year STEM program or directly enter the STEM workforce. With the Improved...
Driver gets 1 year in jail for hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father in Mineola
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year was...
