The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway on LI; here’s how to donate

After 10 months of tears and fears over their dream, John Sarich and Eric Vohrer sealed the deal on the Blue Point Marina. The two friends agonized over the bids, inspections and all the other steps involved in the multimillion-dollar deal from April 2021 through their Feb. 18 closing date. They said the unwavering encouragement from loved ones held them together throughout the year.

BLUE POINT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO