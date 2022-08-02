Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident

Read on www.news-daily.com
Andrea D
3d ago
Praise be to God! I love seeing others succeed in their lives! Especially when you’re from Clayton Co. Praying for many years of success on your new path!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro library, human resources building set to be demolished
JONESBORO — Kissberg Construction of Stone Mountain has been awarded the contract to demolish the Jonesboro Library and human resources building on Smith Street in Jonesboro. The cost to raze the buildings — $95,000 — will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds as will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
'Relieved of his duties:' City of Forsyth losing longtime police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)-- The City of Forsyth will soon be looking for a new police chief, according to City Manager Janice Hall. Hall told WGXA, that the chief's abrupt retirement came from a mutual agreement between herself and Chief Eddie Harris. The decision was made on Friday. Hall is the...
Georgia State Patrol says HOV lane access for pregnant drivers 'under review'
ATLANTA — As Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law takes effect, the state is beginning to assess the full implications of its new personhood definition and in some cases implementing new rules that apply to unborn children. In addition to policies spelled out in the law, such as granting a child...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
CBS 46
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Comments / 5