ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident

By From Staff Reports
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news-daily.com

Comments / 5

Andrea D
3d ago

Praise be to God! I love seeing others succeed in their lives! Especially when you’re from Clayton Co. Praying for many years of success on your new path!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Jonesboro, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro library, human resources building set to be demolished

JONESBORO — Kissberg Construction of Stone Mountain has been awarded the contract to demolish the Jonesboro Library and human resources building on Smith Street in Jonesboro. The cost to raze the buildings — $95,000 — will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds as will...
JONESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Georgia State University#Terminal Agency#Tac Rrb Board#Gbi#The Legal Division
WSB Radio

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS 46

Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority

Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy

The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy