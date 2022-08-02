ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens made a big draft-day trade when they moved wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with pick No. 100 in exchange for the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Brown was Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, and there were no indications that a trade of the former Oklahoma star was happening, making the move a shock to many people.
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State reportedly adds former NFL QB, college coordinator to staff

Penn State is adding another piece to its coaching staff for the 2022 season. This time, it will be an offensive addition to the off-field staff. According to Greg Pickel with On3, James Franklin and Penn State are adding Charlie Frye to the staff as an offensive analyst. Frye played at Akron collegiately and in the NFL before transitioning to the coaching ranks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Former Poly boys basketball standout, Baltimore native Kwame Evans Jr., ranked No. 2 in Class of 2023, commits to Oregon

Former Poly basketball standout and Baltimore native Kwame Evans Jr., now a rising senior at Florida national power Montverde Academy, committed to play at Oregon on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward is a five-star recruit ranked No. 2 nationally in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and No. 7 by 247Sports. Last season for Montverde, his first in the program, he helped lead the Eagles to a 23-4 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
