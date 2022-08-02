Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty threw a party Wednesday and officially opened its office at the corner of Main Street and New York Avenue. Agents, friends, elected officials and business owners packed the bright, renovated space that features large windows looking out onto both streets, and fulfilling the real estate mantra about the importance of location, location, location. One room was devoted to helping agents create their own 360-degree videos, which had them tossing fake currency in the air and celebrating the business, while others mingled with colleagues, enjoyed tasty foods or explored raffle offerings the agency has planned.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO