Read on greaterlongisland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
Realty Celebrates Downtown Relocation With Ribbon Cutting and a Party
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty threw a party Wednesday and officially opened its office at the corner of Main Street and New York Avenue. Agents, friends, elected officials and business owners packed the bright, renovated space that features large windows looking out onto both streets, and fulfilling the real estate mantra about the importance of location, location, location. One room was devoted to helping agents create their own 360-degree videos, which had them tossing fake currency in the air and celebrating the business, while others mingled with colleagues, enjoyed tasty foods or explored raffle offerings the agency has planned.
greaterlongisland.com
Look inside: LaLa’s Lounge brings Fire Island vibe to Bay Shore
The revamped Swept Away — now bearing the name LaLa’s Lounge — is just off the beaten path of downtown Bay Shore. Once found, the Bayview Avenue restaurant is a taste of paradise for those who wisely choose to stick around. LaLa’s Lounge is the latest restaurant...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
greaterlongisland.com
Rockville Centre’s dinosaur exhibit adds two attractions
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. The “Dinosaurs! And Live Animals Exhibit” at The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) at Tanglewood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town to move Roe Tavern back to North Country Road in East Setauket
An important structure in local history will be visible to the public once again. The Roe Tavern, built circa 1703, will be moved near its original location on town-owned property on Route 25A in East Setauket. General George Washington slept at the public house on April 22, 1790. During his trip, many people believe he came to thank the Culper Spy Ring members based in Setauket.
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
longisland.com
Nappi’s Nook Opens in Nesconset
Getting high praise for its service and food, Nappi’s Nook is the newest spot for brunch in Nesconset. The menu is loaded with savory dishes like their Avo BST omelet, which is avocado, bacon, spinach, tomato, and cheddar cheese ($16.50), the Nappi Frittata, with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and basil drizzle ($16.50), the San Fran, made from plant-based eggs, vegan mozzarella, avocado, roasted peppers, homefries, and multigrain panini ($16), and the staff favorite Poor Man Steak & Egg, made with brisket, short rib, chuck burger, egg, bacon, cheese, and shrimp hash ($19).
IN THIS ARTICLE
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck
A picturesque North Fork property consisting of ten acres, a 10,000-square foot horse barn, a spacious farmhouse with original wide-plank wood flooring, and the possibilities of an add-on cottage are waiting for you to call it “home.”. “The farmhouse is spacious and beautiful, but this listing offers much more...
longisland.com
The Artisan Sandwich Shop and Deli Opens in Patchogue
A new gourmet sandwich shop called The Artisan opened up in Patchogue recently, serving up specialty deli sandwiches . According to the website, The Artisan was developed by Jason Tepper, “executive chef and mastermind behind most of Patchogue’s top restaurants.”. “Every menu item is crafted with an emphasis...
greaterlongisland.com
Meet the new owners of the Blue Point Marina
After 10 months of tears and fears over their dream, John Sarich and Eric Vohrer sealed the deal on the Blue Point Marina. The two friends agonized over the bids, inspections and all the other steps involved in the multimillion-dollar deal from April 2021 through their Feb. 18 closing date. They said the unwavering encouragement from loved ones held them together throughout the year.
Oyster Fest to return this fall following 2-year pandemic hiatus
The Oyster Fest is back after being on hold because of the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
portjeff.com
East Beach Bluff Construction & Beach Closure
Effective Sunday, August 14th, East Beach will be closed due to the start of the Bluff Stabilization project. There will be no pedestrian or vehicle traffic allowed due to public safety issues and the project will last approximately 8 months. West Beach will continue to be open.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
NBC New York
Live in the Hamptons? You Need to Change How You Water Your Lawn, County Says
As drought conditions worsen on the east end of Long Island, firefighters are becoming increasingly concerned about a critical water tank on the verge of running dry — and are asking local residents to do their part to help save water. Officials are urging homeowners in the Hamptons to...
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
27east.com
Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022
The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
therealdeal.com
Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
Details are beginning to emerge about the Hamptons rental property where two sisters were killed in a fire this week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an official with the Town of Southampton said Wednesday that no valid rental permit was on file for the house in Noyack, Newsday reported.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Comments / 1