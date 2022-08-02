Surgery in space? Robot invented by Nebraska professor readies for mission on International Space Station

Read on www.ketv.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates 1 millionth visitor of 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — A birthday trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo turns into a special surprise for one Omaha family. For the Hunt family, the zoo is a regular destination. "We come here a lot because I home-school both of them, and we just love coming here... In the wintertime especially, because it's quiet and empty," Jeanina Hunt said.
'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage
OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
Marine Cpl. Daegan Page remembered in United 13 tribute walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Family and friends of Marine Corporal Daegan Page met at Chalco Hills Recreational Park Tuesday night for a tribute hike. The group United 13 organized the event. It's part of 13 hikes across America dedicated to the 13 service members who were killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan almost one year ago.
'Room for improvement:' FBI holds recruitment event to boost diversity among agents
OMAHA, Neb. — The FBI is holding a Diversity Agent Recruitment, hoping to increase the amount of diversity among its field offices. Special Agent Michele Stevenson said out of all FBI employees, 45 percent are female and 27 percent are diverse. At the University of Nebraska, Omaha, the number...
'Exactly where I need to be': Westside helps former classroom assistant become teacher
OMAHA, Neb. — As a teacher shortage tests the Metro, Westside is thinking outside of the box to find eager new educators. "Education and schools, we can't just stop because we don't have enough staff," said Brandi Paul, Westside’s Director of Communications. "We're really exploring any opportunity we can to make sure that we're bringing in the best and the brightest we can to Westside."
FBI diversity recruiting event draws different backgrounds to apply
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's FBI field office is pushing for diversity among new recruits. It said a wide-ranging knowledge of different cultures can help them in investigations. “We are far more effective when the members of our community look at us and see themselves in our in our employees,” said FBI Special Agent Michele Stevenson.
Can drought and climate change forecast future social unrest?
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska researchers want to know whether drought and climate change can predict social unrest. The National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL received a million-dollar grant from the U.S Air Force Weather Agency the help out. Many researchers believe severe drought in Syria between 2006...
Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School
OMAHA, Neb. — The YMCA Express at Omaha's new Buena Vista High School will be open to all YMCA members and the public on Aug. 8. KETV NewsWatch 7 got an inside look at what makes this space a different experience for visitors. The partnership between the YMCA of...
North 24th Street BID sees major decrease in violence along historic stretch of road
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha has seen a continuous downward trend of violence for years, but for one business improvement district, the trend means growth. The North 24th Street Business Improvement District is touting its efforts to curb violent crimes along the historic stretch of road. Even...
MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging
OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
Omaha's right to sing the blues, Aug. 6 deemed 'Blues Day'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha leaders say this Saturday will be a day for the 'blues'. The city council proclaimed Aug. 6 as Omaha’s Blues Day. The annual festival returned last year after taking a year off. Organizers say it took a lot of hard work to roll back...
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. The ramp will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated...
Iowa investigators offer reward in killing of two pet dogs
The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is offering a $6,000 reward in the investigation into the killing of two pet dogs. Deputies say the animals vanished July 27th. They were found dead Tuesday near a bridge on 660th Street near Tucson Road in rural Cumberland, Iowa. This content is...
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
'It's all questions': Special education positions remain unfilled at OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — As Darian Dube lifts her soon-to-be 7-year-old daughter onto a plastic blue rocking horse, her child giggles. But Dube anticipates a rocky start to the new school year. "At this point, it's all questions. We don't know," Dube said about the academic year ahead. Madilynn is...
Climate change experts warn carbon emissions nearing 'panic button moment'
OMAHA, Neb. — Climate change experts call it a panic button moment: an extreme spike in carbon in the environment that is higher than it's ever been. They say action has to happen now or the environmental impacts could be catastrophic. “It’s happening much too fast and it's us....
'Mutton bustin'' at the Sarpy County Fair
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Some kids spent Wednesday night trying to hang on tight to their sheep. This is “mutton bustin'” at the Sarpy County Fair. Instead of adults riding bulls, it’s kids riding sheep. Riders had to weigh less than 60 pounds, and you can...
'What they need for their education': 7 Can Help Kids Back to School Program kicks off Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — As parents and teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, some families are struggling with checking off school supplies on their list. For the 24th year, The Salvation Army 7 Can Help Kids Back to School Backpack Program is trying to alleviate some of that stress.
