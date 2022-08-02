When City of St. Cloud Manager Bill Sturgeon announced that he would be retiring in September, two solid moves came alongside the decision, the announcement that David Tomek, former Osceola County Community Development Director, would assume the position of assistant city manager, and the appointing of Deputy City Veronica Miller by city council to the position of interim City Manager. Tomek has more than 38 years of public service, having served in Fort Myers, Maitland, St. Charles, MO. He most recently served as the Community Development Administrator for Osceola County, where he oversaw the Planning and Design, Code Enforcement and Zoning, Development Review, Building, Parks and Public Lands, and Sports Facility and Events divisions.

