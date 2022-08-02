Read on www.positivelyosceola.com
Casey DeSantis announces launch of Florida Cancer Connect website, providing cancer resources for Floridians
First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect on Wednesday, an initiative that focuses on providing information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools, and stories from brave Floridians who have fought this disease on one centralized website. First Lady DeSantis was joined by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, Dr. Scot Ackerman, MD, and Floridian cancer survivors to launch this initiative. The website is located at flcancerconnect.com.
New St. Cloud Fire PALS box installed in downtown St. Cloud holds extra special meaning, extra special story
The latest of the St. Cloud Fire PALS boxes was installed Wednesday afternoon on New York Avenue in front of the VFW Building. The Fire PALS boxes continue to be a very special addition to the city, but this Fire PAL box has an “extra special” story, and extra special meaning to the city, the community, and to St. Cloud Fire Rescue.
City Manager transition in St. Cloud led by experience and dependability
When City of St. Cloud Manager Bill Sturgeon announced that he would be retiring in September, two solid moves came alongside the decision, the announcement that David Tomek, former Osceola County Community Development Director, would assume the position of assistant city manager, and the appointing of Deputy City Veronica Miller by city council to the position of interim City Manager. Tomek has more than 38 years of public service, having served in Fort Myers, Maitland, St. Charles, MO. He most recently served as the Community Development Administrator for Osceola County, where he oversaw the Planning and Design, Code Enforcement and Zoning, Development Review, Building, Parks and Public Lands, and Sports Facility and Events divisions.
Pickup truck fatally strikes bicyclist on Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Early Saturday, FHP says
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Kissimmee Park Road just east of the intersection of Lake Tohopekaliga Rd. in St. Cloud, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP’s news release, the bicyclist traveling eastbound on Kissimmee Park Road on the right side of...
Positively Osceola’s Mayor’s Minute with St. Cloud Mayor, Nathan Blackwell
Every month we ask the City of St. Cloud Mayor Nathan Blackwell to share with us what’s going on in and around the City of St. Cloud. Here’s the Mayor’s Minute with St. Cloud Mayor Blackwell. I’m Nathan Blackwell, Mayor of the City of St. Cloud, and...
