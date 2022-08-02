Read on www.spoilertv.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves to Star in Devil in the White City on Hulu
Devil in the White City is coming to streaming screens, and it has acquired the talents of one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. As reported by Variety, Keanu Reeves is set to star as Daniel H. Burnham in Hulu's serialized adaptation of Erik Larson's New York Times bestseller. Devil in the White City tells the real-life story of how the 1893 Chicago World's Fair inadvertently created one of the first known serial killers. The book primarily spotlights Burnham, who is an architect who is chasing the chance to leave his mark on history and Dr. H. H. Holmes, a con artist who is responsible for the infamous "Murder Castle."
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai
My personal favorite gift from the most recent season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the long-awaited return of Phaedra Parks. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t been the same since Phaedra “left” the show, and I deeply missed her expert shade throwing during confessionals. It was refreshing to see her goof off and sport […] The post Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Devil in the White City' on Hulu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Keanu Reeves returns to U.S. TV for the first time in three decades for Hulu's "Devil in the White City."
spoilertv.com
Archer - Episode 13.02 - Operation: Fang - Press Release
Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
spoilertv.com
Paper Girls - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon?
Looks like Amazon have renewed Paper Girls for a 2nd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in September 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Season 2 - Jaime Pressly Joins Cast
Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch. Barb Flatch (Pressly) grew up a Flatch, in Flatch. She has returned to her hometown...
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 5th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.8 - To Death We Must Stoop. Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal?. Everything's Trash - Episode...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Dated & Related: New ‘awkward’ Netflix reality show sees siblings date side-by-side
Netflix has released an official teaser for its forthcoming reality show Dated & Related.The streamer’s newest dating series – which debuts on 2 September – will follow a group of singles entering a mansion in the South of France looking for love.However, there’s a twist. Each contestant will be joined by their sibling who is also in search of love. The 10-episode series will be hosted by Too Hot To Handle season two’s Melinda Berry.The teaser begins with Berry’s voiceover: “Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France. You’re there to find love in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
Emmy Predictions: Writing (Comedy) – ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Battle to Join the List of Pilot Episode Winners
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
‘Poldark’s’ Aidan Turner, Ella Lily Hyland Lead #MeToo Tennis Drama ‘Fifteen-Love’ for Amazon Prime Video (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. “Poldark’s” Aidan Turner will star as a maverick coach guiding an up-and-coming tennis player (Ella Lily Hyland) to stardom in Amazon Prime Video’s new U.K. drama “Fifteen-Love.” Created by Hania Elkington, “Fifteen-Love” explores the fictional story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), a young sports prodigy, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam Tennis, aided by her coach Glenn Lapthorn (Turner), with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together they reached the semi-final of the French Open but Justine’s dream was cut brutally short by a devastating injury and the end of her...
