Palm Beach, FL

‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: ‘You Were Worth the Wait’

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
He put a ring on it! Madison Prewett is engaged to boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt .

"7.31.22. You were worth the wait," the Bachelor Nation personality captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 1.

Prewett, 26, donned a white halter dress while Troutt, also 26, wore a light blue suit for the beachfront photoshoot in Palm Beach, Florida. Snaps show the "Built Different" podcast host down on one knee to pop the question on the sand as they stand in the center of candles arranged into the shape of a heart.

Bachelor fans first met the Auburn alum when she was looking for love during season 24, vying for Peter Weber 's affections. He had ended his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss after admitting he still had feelings for Prewett . However, the pilot and the former basketball player called it quits in March 2020, announcing their split just days after the finale aired.

Prewett started dating Troutt in December 2021, but they held off on telling the public about their romance until the following May.

“So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” Prewett wrote while debuting her relationship via Instagram at the time. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Her future fiancé was equally affectionate as he debuted their relationship on his own social media.

"You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty," Troutt captioned the carousel of photos in May. "You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side. I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride."

His dad, Kenny Troutt, is a billionaire who founded Excel Communications and owns thoroughbred horse farm WinStar Farm. Prewett's future father-in-law is worth $1.5 billion, per Forbes .

Prior to her engagement, the Made for This Moment author was linked to NBA star Michael Porter Jr. and MLB player Adley Rutschman after her split from Weber. In April 2021, Prewett said she was ready to settle down with her soulmate.

“I fully thought, as a 25-year-old, I would be married, I would have two kids and I would have my own house,” she said in her vlog at the time. “I would love to find my husband . That is my No. 1 … I would love to meet him this year, we don’t have to be engaged or anything. … Send in your applications.”

Scroll down to see their engagement photos, captured by photographer Emily Prada :

