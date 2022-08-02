"Hard Knocks" Fills East London Gallery with Material-First Designs

An iconic building by one of Japan’s most influential architects has been reconstructed on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany. The Umbrella House by Kazuo Shinohara was built in Toyko back in 1961, six years after the architect had founded his own studio. When the announcement was made that the structure was to be demolished to make way for new roads, Vitra set about acquiring and preserving it. In collaboration with the Tokyo Institute of Technology, the design museum’s team began dismantling the building in 2020, before sending its wooden structure to the campus in Germany. Reconstruction began in September 2021, and – given the care and attention to detail required – has only just been completed.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO