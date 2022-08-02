VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO