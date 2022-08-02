ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire

Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
Wildfire fully contained in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
