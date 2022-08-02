Read on www.winknews.com
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire
Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
PSL: Disgruntled Employee Wanted for "Intentionally Damaging" $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department has issued a wanted notice for 53 year-old Richard Terrazas. He is accused of intentionally damaging $225,000 worth of water pipes owned by his former employer and he now faces a felony criminal mischief charge. According...
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
Woman at home with daughter when home burglarized
A suspect is in custody following a string of break-ins in Palm Beach Gardens. Joshua Denny, 33, is accused of burglarizing homes while the victims were inside.
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
Sheriff's office arrests man recording women, girls at Treasure Coast Square Mall
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with more victim testimonies after they arrested a peeping Tom when female shoppers sounded the alarm. "We made an arrest on a pervert that was a homeless subject living up in Jensen Beach," Chief...
Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared images of the woman. She wore a black facemask and pushed a...
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV.
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Fort Pierce police search for 30-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive difficulties
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Video above: Latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department are searching for Brenda Dyer. According to her family, the 30-year-old may suffer from cognitive difficulties. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. She was last seen on Monday,...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant.
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
