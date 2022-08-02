Equanimeous St. Brown is ready to take his game to the next level with the Bears. However, his motivation could be coming from an external source of competition this season. He and his brother, Aman-Ra (receiver for the Detroit Lions) have a bet slated for the upcoming season. Whichever team has the better record will receive $1,000 from the loser.

