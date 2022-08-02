200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes, 10 people relocated

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 200-year-old tree believed to have been damaged by storms fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing 10 people out of their homes on Monday, August 1.

The City of Petersburg said dispatch received a call just before 2 p.m. reporting that a tree had fallen on a duplex at the 1000 block of 6th Street in the City. Upon arrival, Petersburg said Fire and EMS crews found half of a 200-year-old tree on the roof of the duplex. According to the City, there were people inside of the homes at the time the tree fell, but nobody was injured.

The impacted duplex and two adjacent houses were ruled unsafe by the city due to being in a possible “collapse zone” of the remaining tree. The City of Petersburg said the 10 people who lived in the three structures were temporarily relocated to other locations.

“Neighborhood Services inspected the tree and it appeared to have been damaged by recent storms,” The City of Petersburg said in a release. “City Emergency officials are reminding residents to examine trees near houses and other structures following storms.”

Petersburg said the property owners of the duplex and houses have been contacted. The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.

A 200-year-old tree fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing ten people out of their homes on Monday, August 1. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Petersburg)

