ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes, 10 people relocated

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 200-year-old tree believed to have been damaged by storms fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing 10 people out of their homes on Monday, August 1.

The City of Petersburg said dispatch received a call just before 2 p.m. reporting that a tree had fallen on a duplex at the 1000 block of 6th Street in the City. Upon arrival, Petersburg said Fire and EMS crews found half of a 200-year-old tree on the roof of the duplex. According to the City, there were people inside of the homes at the time the tree fell, but nobody was injured.

The impacted duplex and two adjacent houses were ruled unsafe by the city due to being in a possible “collapse zone” of the remaining tree. The City of Petersburg said the 10 people who lived in the three structures were temporarily relocated to other locations.

Historical village sign stolen off wooden posts in Outer Banks

“Neighborhood Services inspected the tree and it appeared to have been damaged by recent storms,” The City of Petersburg said in a release. “City Emergency officials are reminding residents to examine trees near houses and other structures following storms.”

Petersburg said the property owners of the duplex and houses have been contacted. The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RweTn_0h1ob7Yh00
    A 200-year-old tree fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing ten people out of their homes on Monday, August 1. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Petersburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpSBm_0h1ob7Yh00
    A 200-year-old tree fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing ten people out of their homes on Monday, August 1. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Petersburg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqVXP_0h1ob7Yh00
    A 200-year-old tree fell on a single-story duplex in Petersburg, forcing ten people out of their homes on Monday, August 1. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Petersburg)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondtx.gov

City of Richmond Spraying For Mosquitos Inside The City Limits Every Wednesday Evening in August Beginning August 3, 2022

The City of Richmond will be spraying for mosquitoes at dusk inside the City limits every Wednesday, beginning August 3rd, 2022.. Be reminded standing water allows a place for mosquitoes to breed. We all need to do our part to keep mosquitoes from breeding, so we ask all residents to remove any standing water around the outside of your home and on your property. We would ask you check your property regularly for stagnant water- pools, bird baths, broken flower pots, clogged gutters., and old tires and toys- anywhere stagnant water can gather. Even when we don't have rain, water activity around your property can cause water to collect, so please do your part.
RICHMOND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police: Woman found dead in car in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Fire#Ems
NBC12

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy