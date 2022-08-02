ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs Middle School Hosts Orientation for New Students

School bells ring again as Coral Springs Middle School invites new students to an orientation to learn about the campus and the faculty. There will be several days of fun, starting Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., where CSMS will host the Stallion Stampede, which includes a tour of the school and an overview of some of the programs, a CSMS shirt, and a pizza lunch. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26

High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: School Updates and More

It is hard to believe we are already gearing up for another school year. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce that 10 Coral Springs Schools received a grade of ‘A’ from the Department of Education for the 2021-2022 school year. To view our top-rated public and charter schools, the 2022-2023 Coral Springs Neighborhood Schools Guide is available to view. Visit City Hall to pick up a copy or view it online at CoralSprings.gov/schools.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Boyd Anderson High School has a new locker-room named after one of its greatest coaches- Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson

Boyd Anderson High School’s retired Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson has been making history most of his life. From Moultrie, Georgia where he and his twelve brothers and sisters picked watermelon, cotton, and tobacco in the fields, to Bethune Cookman, and on to the NBA, Coach has left greatness in his wake. He has traveled the world playing basketball and has been inducted in the Hall of Fame in Santa Domingo. When he chose Broward County, he brought that greatness with him. He married Ms. Mary Bines and they settled in as he coached at Coconut Creek High School for many years before settling at Boyd Anderson High School for the rest of his career.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

The Addams Family Musical Comes to Coral Springs

Next Stop Broadway’s Teen Theatre Project is putting finishing touches on a brand-new spooky premiere. The Addams Family musical comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts for two performances only – and you won’t want to miss it. With two shows on Saturday, August 6,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music

Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WGAU

Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz were taken to see the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to a crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale

About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
budgettravel.com

Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139

Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
