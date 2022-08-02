Read on coralspringstalk.com
Coral Springs Middle School Hosts Orientation for New Students
School bells ring again as Coral Springs Middle School invites new students to an orientation to learn about the campus and the faculty. There will be several days of fun, starting Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., where CSMS will host the Stallion Stampede, which includes a tour of the school and an overview of some of the programs, a CSMS shirt, and a pizza lunch. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26
High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
City of Coral Springs Invites Families Back to its School Bash at Florida Panthers IceDen
Families searching for one last hoorah before school begins can look no further than the Florida Panthers IceDen. Parks and Recreation are hosting its Back to School Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Florida Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive. The Back to School Bash will...
WPBF News 25
Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
NBC Miami
South Florida School District Allowing Students to Use Preferred Name on Forms
Students in one South Florida county will get a chance to use whatever name they feel comfortable with during the upcoming school year. The School District of Palm Beach County will allow students to fill out registration forms with their preferred name starting with the 2022-23 school year, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.
Plant Exchange Stand in Coral Springs Helps Keep Gardens Free of Invasive Greenery
Don’t judge the book by its cover, they say. The Garden Club Coral Springs believes the same is true for plants — even the most beautiful flower may not be the right fit for the Florida yard if it is invasive and doesn’t serve the native wildlife well.
Coral Springs Resident Joey Colosi Commits to Play College Football
Coral Springs resident and American Heritage star center is set to continue his football career at Florida Atlantic University. Still, with one year left of high school football, Colosi is thrilled to be able to find his next school and still enjoy his final year of high school. “With my...
Coral Springs City Commission: School Updates and More
It is hard to believe we are already gearing up for another school year. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce that 10 Coral Springs Schools received a grade of ‘A’ from the Department of Education for the 2021-2022 school year. To view our top-rated public and charter schools, the 2022-2023 Coral Springs Neighborhood Schools Guide is available to view. Visit City Hall to pick up a copy or view it online at CoralSprings.gov/schools.
thewestsidegazette.com
Boyd Anderson High School has a new locker-room named after one of its greatest coaches- Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson
Boyd Anderson High School’s retired Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson has been making history most of his life. From Moultrie, Georgia where he and his twelve brothers and sisters picked watermelon, cotton, and tobacco in the fields, to Bethune Cookman, and on to the NBA, Coach has left greatness in his wake. He has traveled the world playing basketball and has been inducted in the Hall of Fame in Santa Domingo. When he chose Broward County, he brought that greatness with him. He married Ms. Mary Bines and they settled in as he coached at Coconut Creek High School for many years before settling at Boyd Anderson High School for the rest of his career.
Click10.com
Lauderhill program helping ex-cons find new opportunities through entrepreneurship
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – When a person has a chance to open their own business, it can feel a dream aligns with an opportunity. But for a segment of the population, they never get the chance because of a mistake in their past. A new program is trying to change...
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Animal Care Hosts “Clear the Shelters” Event with a Family Fun Day
Broward County Animal Care is participating in the nationwide annual Clear the Shelters campaign to help more than 200 dogs and cats at the shelter find a forever family. To celebrate the campaign, Animal Care Division will host a weekend-long kick-off event on Friday, August 5, with giveaways from Funky Buddha Brewery.
The Addams Family Musical Comes to Coral Springs
Next Stop Broadway’s Teen Theatre Project is putting finishing touches on a brand-new spooky premiere. The Addams Family musical comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts for two performances only – and you won’t want to miss it. With two shows on Saturday, August 6,...
cw34.com
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz were taken to see the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to a crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
budgettravel.com
Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139
Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
‘Selfless Service’: Retired Coral Springs Police K-9 Dies
A longtime Coral Springs Police dog has died, the department said. K-9 Cesar, a German Shepard who served on the police force from 2012 until 2020, was just 13 months old when the department assigned him a partner in Officer Timothy Coker. Police did not say how the retired K-9 died.
