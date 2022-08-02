Elderly woman rescued from St. Charles house fire dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO