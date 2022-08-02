Elderly woman rescued from St. Charles house fire dies

Read on www.kmov.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The St. Clair Ambulance District reported that one of their ambulances was involved in a crash injuring some of the crew members and possibly the patient that was being transported. According to St. Clair Ambulance District’s Facebook post, two of the three crew members of the ambulance were injured, but stable. […]
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The food court at St. Clair Square mall will be closed for a while because of smoke damage. Fire crews answered an alarm there around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was out when crews arrived, but smoke had filled the food court. The cause...
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Last week’s flooding led to many challenges and losses for people around the area. Despite all of the bad, News 4 is also sharing good stories. News 4 told you last week about a St. Peters man who looked to thank the dispatcher...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Calverton Park man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two men in the driveway of his home over a month span from December 2018 to January 2019. Jeffrey Tod, 56, of Calverton Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Deandre Moore and Alvern Linzie....
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County mother has successfully lobbied more than 20 states to consider changing their drunk driving laws, and now she’s taking aim at the legal limit for first responders. “It’s very concerning,” said Cecilia Williams. That’s how Cecilia Williams describes...
Prosecutors have cleared a man of any wrong doing after he fatally shot an armed robbery suspect last month at a St. Charles gas station.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man drowned at a pool in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Keven Wright, 59, was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. […]
wsiu.org
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
KSDK
Heavy rain overnight caused flooding in parts of St. Louis County Thursday. Travis Cummings reports from Rock Hill.
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing areas around a flooded toxic waste site with ties to the Manhattan Project. They’re looking for the potential escape of toxins.
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
kjan.com
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
gladstonedispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The city of St. Charles will get its first standalone Chick-Fil-A as part of a retail development that also includes up to three other fast-food restaurants. The four-restaurant complex is under construction at 2010 Zumbehl Road, near the intersection with Interstate 70. A Chipotle Mexican...
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
