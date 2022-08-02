ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel

By Nathan Watson
thebamabuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thebamabuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebamabuzz.com

Rock the South is this weekend, August 5 & 6—the lineup, eats around town + more

Have you been to Rock the South? The music festival in Cullman has become one of the biggest events for country fans in Alabama. Big names have made their way to the stage over the past few years including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr. Keep reading to see who’s performing and which yummy spots to try while you’re in town.
CULLMAN, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Unzipped: Decatur, 35601

Decatur, Alabama, also known as the River City.. The city of Decatur is rich in history, tourism and economic development...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville

Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Lifestyle
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, AL
tvliving.com

Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
gcanews.com

Freeman Webb Company takes over 334 unit Huntsville Apartment Complex making them the second largest owner in Huntsville market – Major Improvements Planned

Freeman Webb Company of Nashville, Tennessee, a full-service real estate investment and management firm, recently took over Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in the Huntsville area. The 334-unit apartment complex is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Huntsville area, making the company the second largest operator in the Huntsville-Madison market.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Why the 1910 Gin is the perfect spot for your next event

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect space to hold your next party or event?. Just north of Huntsville, you can find a beautiful and historic venue known at the 1910 Gin. The space is perfect for any wedding, reunion or party of your dreams! Check it our for yourself at 1910Gin.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#Interior Design#Atlanta#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Mcentire House#Sims Patrick Studio#Sycamore St Nw#Union#Confederate#The Battle Of Decatur
WAFF

Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Daily South

9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama

Northwestern Alabama is an underrated part of the state that's home to The Shoals, a community built around the Tennessee River that includes the towns of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield. The largest of the four, with a population of about 40,000, is Florence. Named for the city in Italy, Florence, Alabama, was established in 1818 and is the county seat of Lauderdale County. Historically, Florence's location on the river and later development of its railroads got the city on the map in the shipping industry. Today, it's a growing hub for small businesses, young families and entrepreneurs, and hip restaurants and entertainment, with a convivial, slightly eclectic vibe that's welcoming to all. There's a reason they call Florence the "Renaissance City." Here are the best things to do in Florence, Alabama on your visit.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

I-65 southbound to close for bridgework, pavement repairs

HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 until about 4 p.m. Aug. 10. The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31)...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
WAFF

Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
MADISON, AL
tvliving.com

You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
NEW MARKET, AL
AL.com

15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations

There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy