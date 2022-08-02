Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel

Read on thebamabuzz.com
thebamabuzz.com
Rock the South is this weekend, August 5 & 6—the lineup, eats around town + more
Have you been to Rock the South? The music festival in Cullman has become one of the biggest events for country fans in Alabama. Big names have made their way to the stage over the past few years including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr. Keep reading to see who’s performing and which yummy spots to try while you’re in town.
rocketcitynow.com
Unzipped: Decatur, 35601
Decatur, Alabama, also known as the River City.. The city of Decatur is rich in history, tourism and economic development...
Huntsville barista recognized for going above and beyond for customer new to town
One Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome to town, but she was part of the reason they moved in the first place.
2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville
Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
tvliving.com
Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
gcanews.com
Freeman Webb Company takes over 334 unit Huntsville Apartment Complex making them the second largest owner in Huntsville market – Major Improvements Planned
Freeman Webb Company of Nashville, Tennessee, a full-service real estate investment and management firm, recently took over Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in the Huntsville area. The 334-unit apartment complex is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Huntsville area, making the company the second largest operator in the Huntsville-Madison market.
WAFF
Why the 1910 Gin is the perfect spot for your next event
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect space to hold your next party or event?. Just north of Huntsville, you can find a beautiful and historic venue known at the 1910 Gin. The space is perfect for any wedding, reunion or party of your dreams! Check it our for yourself at 1910Gin.com.
Athens-Limestone Chamber announces Christmas theme winner
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program has announced the winning Christmas theme for this year's holiday event: A Christmas in Candyland.
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
thebamabuzz.com
Family-owned Alabama business 1818 Farms scores new TV network deal + celebrates 10-year anniversary
Located in historic Mooresville, 1818 Farms hosts tours, workshops + events and produces wonderful handmade gifts all from their family farm. Recently, they celebrated their 10-year business anniversary and have exciting news about a new TV network deal. Read on for the details. Celebrating 10 years. What started out as...
The Daily South
9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama
Northwestern Alabama is an underrated part of the state that's home to The Shoals, a community built around the Tennessee River that includes the towns of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield. The largest of the four, with a population of about 40,000, is Florence. Named for the city in Italy, Florence, Alabama, was established in 1818 and is the county seat of Lauderdale County. Historically, Florence's location on the river and later development of its railroads got the city on the map in the shipping industry. Today, it's a growing hub for small businesses, young families and entrepreneurs, and hip restaurants and entertainment, with a convivial, slightly eclectic vibe that's welcoming to all. There's a reason they call Florence the "Renaissance City." Here are the best things to do in Florence, Alabama on your visit.
Hartselle Enquirer
I-65 southbound to close for bridgework, pavement repairs
HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 until about 4 p.m. Aug. 10. The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31)...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
WAAY-TV
ALDOT to close portion of southbound I-65 in Morgan County for nearly 24 hours
Traffic on southbound Interstate 65 in Morgan County will have to take a detour next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the southbound lanes of the interstate from Exit 325 at Thompson Road near Hartselle to Exit 318 at U.S. 31 in Lacon. The closure will...
WAFF
Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
tvliving.com
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
WAFF
Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations
There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
Madison County to build new courthouse downtown, site to be determined
Madison County will build a new courthouse, Commission Chairman Dale Strong said at his State of the County Address at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday. Strong said the Commission will go through the same process as it did during the construction of its Service Center, which opened last year at Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
